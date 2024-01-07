A Tear-Down Makeover Turned This Victorian Living Room into a Stunner



The homeowners loved its historic bones (it used to be an isolation hospital for scarlet fever!), especially the fireplace.



One thing they especially disliked, though, was the staircase which had a too-short door which revealed one carpeted step at the bottom.

A demo down to the bricks revived the room into the stunning family hangout it is today.

The homeowner says tearing down a wall by where the double doors would go allowed a lot more light to pour in, and she loves the home’s new open floor plan.





There are lots of antique pieces throughout the space, and the sofa is from Swoon

The staircase just off the living room got a revamp, too.

Historic homes often come with interesting past lives. (Think: churches, factories, and more, turned into living spaces suitable for singles, couples, and entire families.) In the case of Emily Radford’s (@emilyshouseremix) home, it was a hospital first (a Victorian-era isolation hospital for scarlet fever), and then it was a dated 1980s home, and then it was Emily and her family’s gorgeous home.

To get there, it took a total professional tear-down back to the bricks. “We removed the carpets, flooring, doors, architrave, and skirting boards,” Emily says. As for the living room, “the room was very dark, and although it had three windows, it didn’t receive much natural light,” she adds.