A Tear-Down Makeover Turned This Victorian Living Room into a Stunner

Sarah Everett
·2 min read
Living room before renovation.
Demolition in living room before remodel.
Stairs in living room before renovation.
Living room during renovation.
Living room after renovation.
The homeowner says tearing down a wall by where the double doors would go allowed a lot more light to pour in, and she loves the home’s new open floor plan.
Credit: Richard Kiely Credit: Richard Kiely
Living room after renovation.
Orange sofa in newly renovated living room.
Dark painted living room after renovation.
The staircase just off the living room got a revamp, too. Credit: Richard Kiely Credit: Richard Kiely

Historic homes often come with interesting past lives. (Think: churches, factories, and more, turned into living spaces suitable for singles, couples, and entire families.) In the case of Emily Radford’s (@emilyshouseremix) home, it was a hospital first (a Victorian-era isolation hospital for scarlet fever), and then it was a dated 1980s home, and then it was Emily and her family’s gorgeous home.

To get there, it took a total professional tear-down back to the bricks. “We removed the carpets, flooring, doors, architrave, and skirting boards,” Emily says. As for the living room, “the room was very dark, and although it had three windows, it didn’t receive much natural light,” she adds.

Recommended Stories