Teaching My Son to Cook Celebrates Our Cuban Roots—and Breaks Gender Norms

I never bought into the marianismo that taught me my place was in the kitchen. Now, my son is joining me there and making new memories.

In our cultura, we express love through food—at least, that’s how it’s always been in my family. My abuela learned to cook from her abuela, and she taught my Russian mami every one of my Cuban papi’s favorite recipes. And of course, I learned how to cook from them both.

While I loved cooking, I didn’t like what it represented. Marianismo—the idea that Latinas take on traditional feminine gender roles, such as doing all of the cleaning and cooking for their household—is pervasive in Latine communities. But I never bought into it. I never understood why our families expect women to do all the cooking when we’re certainly not the only ones doing all of the eating.

I disliked that my family upheld this tired and limited view, too. My papi, despite being raised by a strong woman and marrying a strong woman, still expects my mami to do all of the cooking in their house. My papi can make a mean desayuno but refuses to help in the kitchen during any other meal. Meanwhile, it didn’t occur to my abuela (or my mami) to teach my brother how to cook after she arrived in the U.S. in 1996, just two years after my family came.



I still remember when my brother tried to boil water for the first time in his life as a teen—and he used a plastic pot we reserved for the microwave. We laugh about it now, but I still cringe thinking about what could have happened if I hadn’t caught him in the moment.

Upholding these gender norms meant my brother and papi had no connection to one of the easiest ways to hold on to culture: food. My brother decided to do something about it. As an adult, he learned to cook on his own since he no longer lived at home. He now works in an American restaurant and can make some incredible tacos, but his culinary knowledge is a result of his experience at work and recipes he finds online. To this day, he’s never had a proper cooking lesson with mami or abuela.



My papi didn’t get my brother’s interest. He also didn’t understand why I bought my son a “sous chef” onesie or "wore him" in the carrier while making empanadas with picadillo in their kitchen.

I am doing things differently. I always dreamed I would pass down our family recipes to my child—and my plan is no different just because I have a son. Not only is cooking an important skill that can make him self-sufficient, I strongly believe that women shouldn’t be the sole keepers of culture. We should not be the only ones tasked with passing down our traditions and recipes.

Cooking with my hijo, Rio, started with just having him in the kitchen with me when he was a baby. As a new mom struggling in the early days of the pandemic, this often meant wearing him while I microwaved black bean burgers and tossed together a salad kit because that’s all I had the energy for at the time. Still, it was a start.

After my husband and I moved our small family across the country from my parents, I realized that it was more important than ever that my hijo learn about his culture. Since food is such an important part of my heritage and how I express who I am and where I come from, I decided that I wanted to teach him how to cook from a young age.

We started with baking—something my dad thought was especially feminine. My mami and I often made dough for different pastries when we were together, so that year when I couldn’t go home for the holidays, I used the recipe she taught me to make triple the amount of dough for pastelitos de guayaba before Noche Buena, and I froze half of it for later.



A few months later, shortly after Rio turned two years old, I had him help me by whisking the cream cheese. Typically, I would just cut the cream cheese into small pieces that match the size of the guava paste (which I also cut into pieces), but this time I had Rio use a whisk to soften the cream cheese. Well, mostly it ended up with chunks of cream cheese scattered on our clothes, his chubby cheeks, and all over the floor. (Don’t worry, I had another packet of cream cheese to use for the actual dish.)

Cooking with kids is more of a lesson in patience than anything else. I quickly learned that our foodie adventures would mostly end with a huge mess in the kitchen and, if we were lucky, a mostly edible dish. But the point of baking those pastelitos with my bebé was more about us spending time together doing something that I loved doing with my own mom.

I don’t know where marianismo began or why it’s stuck around in the 21st century as the number of Latinas who attend college has more than tripled. More of us are going to school, and more of us are busy working professionals—which can often mean we have less time for things like keeping up the home and cooking dinner every night, even if the men in our lives still expect it.

But I’m raising a different kind of man, a feminista who can make congri just like his mami. One who doesn’t expect someone else to feed him. One who embraces traditionally feminine things like cooking because it’s one of the main ways that we connect with our family’s history and remember our roots.

When I cook with my son, I am simultaneously remembering all the happy times I had when cooking with family as a child and also making new memories in the kitchen with my child.

Along with our baking adventures, he and I have started trying other recipes. Sometimes we just freestyle it. The other day, shortly after he turned 4 years old, he helped me scramble eggs for breakfast. Watching his little hands imperfectly hold onto the whisk as he went from mixing too fast to mixing too slow and spilling half of the bowl is a sweet memory that will stay with me. And it’s a story we’ll retell for years to come as I remind him of the day mami and Rio invented our version of cheesy eggs—eggs cooked with an obscene amount of the Mexican-style cheese blend you get at the grocery store.

We’ve made spaghetti with meatballs, arroz on the stovetop (something I was learning myself since my family never strayed away from our trusty rice cooker), and a very imperfect version of my abuela’s potaje de lentejas (Cuban lentil soup).

Through cooking together, I will continue to tell Rio stories about my childhood, his family, and all of the wonderful things I love about Cuba. I will also teach him about the foods and cultures of other Caribbean and Latin American countries as best I can or invite friends who can help.

Most of all, I’ll teach him how to pass down these stories, too, through the food we share and the connections we make. He’ll learn that it’s up to all of us to do this, to remember our heritage, and to keep our cultura alive.

