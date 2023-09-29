These Teachers Are Ensuring School Is a Fun, Safe Space for Black Children

An inside look at how educators prioritize inclusion, what all teachers should know about educating Black children, and how to keep students feeling free.

Teachers do more than dispense a curriculum. In addition to being educators, they’re caretakers who help shape how students view the world and their value in it. So when legislation regarding education is passed and it’s not in the best interest of Black students, the classroom can become a harmful place. Fortunately, teachers are making it their business to combat those belief systems and ensure their Black students feel secure and comfortable.

Kindred spoke with a few Black teachers, and it’s clear that the ideas pushed by biased curriculum standards don’t make it past their classroom doors. They shared tools all teachers can use to create a safe space for Black students to build authentic connections, instill cultural awareness, and support and empower students to see their worth.

“Being culturally relevant is a currency that is invaluable,” says middle school teacher, James*. He pays attention to popular trends and music his students love and incorporates them in his lessons. “Their eyes light up when I make the connection between the two. They get to see English in a different light when I bring it to them that way and they feel empowered.”

Jirah, a middle school teacher, lets her students create a class playlist. “They can add the clean version of a song they like. It actually calms them down,” she says. She also recommends code-switching, which means adapting the way you speak based on the environment. “Find the right lingo and the vibe that works with them. Because if you approach Black students in a certain way, it goes left real fast.”

She doesn’t suggest being unprofessional, but speaking the slang common among Black students can help them feel more comfortable and accepted. “But don’t force it,” she warns. “Just be natural and authentic.”

Studies suggest that Black students feel emotionally and physically safer when there is cultural awareness and appreciation in schools. When teachers are culturally responsive, all students stand to benefit. But for Black students specifically, it opens the door to them feeling understood and seen, which can, in turn, heighten their interest in learning. Speaking a student’s language is just one step to keeping the classroom relevant and exciting.

Thirty-year educator Cheryl is a self-proclaimed “old school teacher” who has learned to follow her students’ lead. “Everything has changed,” says the middle school teacher. “Each year you throw away the old stuff and keep what works. But you’re constantly having to regroup.” By paying attention to Black students' strengths and evolving needs, she believes every teacher can remain current and uplift their pupils.

In the face of continued government-imposed attempts to whitewash history, teachers have an opportunity to be a wall of truth and positively shape their Black identity. “We are charged with letting our kids know it’s okay to be unapologetically Black,” James says. He tells them, “There are Black people who have come before you and sat in the seats you’re sitting in. They’ve gone through trials and become success stories.” He again taps into students’ interests by hanging posters of modern celebrities who have overcome similar odds that his students face.

One way that Chris, a 17-year middle school educator, affirms students is by contacting their parents—and not just to report behavioral issues or academic challenges. “When you do good, I’m calling your mom to tell her to do something special because you knocked it out the park this week,” he says. Parents appreciate hearing about their child’s success. If a behavioral issue arises, he’s already established a relationship and safe atmosphere that allows him to reason with the student.

“Children are just looking for someone to care and pay attention to them,” Cheryl says. When she has students who act out, her go-to solution isn’t to write them up. “You have to listen to their story and background and know where they’re coming from. Know what their needs are and how to meet them.” This is especially important for Black students since studies show due to disciplinary action, they spend less time in the classroom compared to white students.

Despite historical norms, Black students deserve to walk into a classroom full of possibilities – freely embracing everything life and education has to offer. And it should be without bias or prejudice. Making the classroom a safe space takes intentionality, understanding and empathy.

These Black teachers are taking the helm.

*Last names have been omitted for safety reasons.

