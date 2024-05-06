Teachers get discounts at Pizza Cottage this month: What you need to know

COLUMBUS — Pizza Cottage, a locally owned, independent pizza restaurant, is honoring educators during Teacher Appreciation Month this May with an exclusive offer. Throughout the month, teachers can enjoy a 10% discount on their food orders, except alcohol, when presenting a valid school ID or badge at Pizza Cottage.

“At Pizza Cottage, we understand the significant impact educators have on our community and future generations,” said Larry Tipton, owner of Pizza Cottage. “This discount is our way of showing gratitude for the dedication and hard work our educators demonstrate every day.”

Ninth super load trip to New Albany delayed by a week

COLUMBUS - The ninth of nearly two dozen “super loads” is now scheduled to head to New Albany from Adams County on Thursday, May 9.

The ninth load will stop in Chillicothe on Thursday and at Rickenbacker in Franklin County on Friday before being delivered to New Albany on Saturday, May 11.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has carefully analyzed and planned the route to make sure these super loads can be accommodated. Since each load will be escorted by several Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, emergency traffic will get around the rolling roadblock with minimal delay. Working with partners like local governments and utility companies, obstructions along the route such as large overhead signs, traffic signals, and utility lines have been adjusted and moved.

The schedule of each of the nearly two dozen loads will be checked against local events, like festivals and fairs, to further minimize impacts.

Notifications will continue to be made in advance of each load leaving the dock on the Ohio River near the village of Manchester in Adams County. Updates will be provided as each load moves north toward central Ohio.You can find more information, updates, and sign up for email alerts at transportation.ohio.gov/superload.

Meetings

The Amanda-Clearcreek Local Board of Education will hold its regular board meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at 328 East Main Street, Amanda Ohio, 43102 in Room 1100 This is a change from the originally scheduled meeting on May 15.

The Village of Carroll Finance Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 8. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss equipment purchases, Tornado siren, and any other business brought before the committee. The meeting will be held at the municipal building, 68 Center Street. The Village of Carroll Safety Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 9. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss alleyways, tornado siren, and any other business brought before the committee. The meeting will be held at the municipal building.

