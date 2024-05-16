Teacher of the Week: Corinne Pennock, social studies, Champaign Central High School

May 16—When she completed her student-teaching assignment at Champaign Central High School while earning her degree at the University of Illinois, Corinne Pennock said she "fell in love with the staff and students," and knew she found her long-term teaching home. Eleven years later, the Pittsfield native has kept that same passion for her profession and her school, working each day to make a difference in her students' lives.

I find my work important because ... every student and person deserves to have someone in their corner. I am their biggest cheerleader and supporter. I am always here to help them achieve whatever they set their mind to. Building a relationship with the students and getting to know them is so important in uncovering who they are and how they learn. This helps drive what I do to encourage and push them to do their best work to build on the skills they need to continue to be successful in and out of the classroom.

I became a teacher because ... I have always wanted to help. When I was younger, I would go around and help my friends in school or assist the teacher in any way possible. I have a big passion for my profession and strive to be the best I possibly can for my students each and every day. Working each day to make a difference for them is why I became a teacher.

My favorite or most unique lesson that I teach is ... our inquiry-based lesson on genocide, where students research, analyze and create an informed-action project about steps to take to stop the progression of the warning stages of genocide. In this inquiry-based project, students get to dive deep into a part of the world that is experiencing at least three stages of genocide and analyze what is happening to create steps to call for the end of or prevention of violence.

My most fulfilling moments on the job are when ... I see students succeed. This looks different for every student, and knowing that they are working their hardest to achieve their goals makes the job fulfilling. I am there to cheer them on and give them guidance when they need it but I am most fulfilled when the students achieve their best in and out of the classroom.

I keep students engaged by ... continually learning more and more about them. Letting them know I care about them as a person and really want to know who they are helps to keep students engaged. Dad jokes also never hurt to help the engagement throughout the day.

Something else I'm passionate about is ... having all students feel welcomed at school and cared for. Oftentimes, school feels like a place you have to be instead of a space where you are welcomed and wanted. I have been part of the Culture & Climate Committee at Central for the last couple of years, and that work has focused on increasing our student sense of belonging at Central.

My favorite teacher and subject to study were ... My favorite teacher was Mrs. Wyatt at Pittsfield High School. I always struggled in math, and she spent countless hours helping me understand and tutoring me even when I wasn't in her class. It is that compassion that I try to emulate each day in the classroom.

My favorite subject was social studies. I have always enjoyed learning about other cultures, religions, conflicts, influential people and historical events. I try to bring that passion for understanding the world that was sparked for me in high school to my students.

If I weren't a teacher, I would be ... When I was younger, I always wanted to be a dolphin trainer and work with animals. If I weren't a teacher, I think that I would run an animal rescue or work with animals in some capacity. Although my fiancé may not appreciate all of the extra animals that would occupy the household.