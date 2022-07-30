5 essentials teachers say they can't live without
Between classes, a working lunch, extracurriculars and grading projects, teachers are truly the ultimate multitaskers. We knew we had to pick their brain for the products they can’t live without — these picks definitely get a gold star sticker.
Mini Portable Projector
This smart mini projector is compatible with computers, DVD players and SD cards, but most importantly – smartphones!
Not all teachers have daily access to projectors, and those that do are usually saddled with fixed units. With this mini projector teachers can beam videos, worksheets and more in 1080 HD quality anywhere in the room in seconds.
Mini Wireless Doorbell
This mini doorbell has tons of rave reviews because it comes with all the bells and whistles — over 52 of them! Just plug the mini receiver into a socket and pop the transmitter on your desk, your pocket or lanyard. So easy!
One kindergarten teacher we spoke to said this wireless doorbell is truly the perfect gadget to get the class’ attention, during group work.
Lock Top Containers
These containers are perfect for everything from snacks to crayons. Easy-locking clips and an extended flexible seal keep your goodies fresh. The best part? They are dishwasher-safe, so you can reuse them year after year.
-Mini locktop containers have saved the sanity of many teachers, especially those working with the K–4 set. Color me impressed.
Mini Personal Refrigerator
This compact option comes in four colors and the temperature-control toggles, so that you can keep cool OR warm, as the case may be..
Teachers have very little downtime so it’s important to be able to have food and water easily accessible, and that’s why they love mini personal refrigerators! Too cool for school? Never!
Wireless Portable Charger
This portable charger has over 58K positive reviews and can juice up several devices on one charge. And its slim profile means it fits easily in pockets without the disruption of long cords or available outlets.
Teachers rely on tablets and their smartphones in the classroom, so a portable charger is essential.
Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:
Vacuums
Belife Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $160 with on-page coupon (was $229), amazon.com
Hoover Powerscrub XL Pet Carpet Cleaner Machine, $190 (was $240), amazon.com
Bissell Zing Lightweight, $61 (was $80), amazon.com
Hoover MAXLife Elite Swivel XL Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $130 (was $180), amazon.com
Kitchen
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $20 (was $30), amazon.com
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $94 (was $130), amazon.com
Buddeez Sandwich Size Bread Buddy Dispenser, $12 (was $15), amazon.com
Instant Pot Omni Plus 20-quart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Combo, $180.50 with on-page coupon (was $280), amazon.com
Extra Large Cutting Board, $17 (was $30), amazon.com
Bedding and home
AquaDance 7-inch Premium High Pressure 3-Way Rainfall Combo, $35 (was $46), amazon.com
CGK Queen Size Sheet Set, $24 with on-page coupon (was $45), amazon.com
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping, $26 with on-page coupon (was $50), amazon.com
Nestl Queen Size White Duvet Cover, $27 (was $40), amazon.com
iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer, $20 (was $55), amazon.com
DreamyBlue Premium Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $50 (was $80), amazon.com
Lawn and garden
GrowGreen Lawn Sprinkler, $26 with on-page coupon (was $35), amazon.com
Yaheetech Multifunctional Fire Pit Table, $79 with on-page coupon (was $140), amazon.com
Sun Joe 10-inch Cordless Lightweight Grass Trimmer, $62 (was $79), amazon.com
Emsco Easy Picker Raised Bed Grow Box, $55 (was $80), amazon.com
Sun Joe AJ801E Electric Dethatcher and Scarifier, $120 (was $190), amazon.com
Outdoor
Sevylor Big Basin 3-Person Kayak, $365 (was $430), amazon.com
Coleman Cabin Tent with Instant Setup in 60 Seconds, $146 (was $185), amazon.com
Thermoflask Double Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle, $17 (was $28), amazon.com
Oileus X-Large 4 Person Beach Tent Sun Shelter, $51 (was $100), amazon.com