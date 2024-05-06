Teacher Appreciation Week: what it is, how you can get involved, and ways to thank educators

We've previously reported about the value of teachers and school staff: how they identify their students' needs and develop curriculum to respond to them, how they help students stay engaged in school and how they share their life's work and passion. Last year, we even shadowed a fourth-grade teacher to see what her typical day is like.

Now that the end of the school year is coming up, parents, caregivers and community members have an opportunity to celebrate what teachers do all year.

Teacher Appreciation Week is typically observed during the first full week in May; this year, it will be May 6-10. During that week, National Teacher Day is observed on Tuesday, according to the National Education Association.

Ariana Douglas, a music teacher with the Banta Bilingual Elementary School in Menasha, leads students in song during the city's sesquicentennial celebration in March at the Menasha City Center.

What is Teacher Appreciation Week?

The origins of Teacher Appreciation Week are uncertain. According to a blog post by School Specialty, former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt spoke to Congress about the need for a holiday to recognize teachers in 1953, possibly in response to letters from teachers in either Wisconsin or Arkansas.

Regardless of who started it, the first National Teacher Day was observed nearly 30 years later, on March 7, 1980. Four years later, in 1984, the National Parent Teacher Association established the first full week in May as Teacher Appreciation Week. The NEA has also observed National Teacher Day on the Tuesday of Teacher Appreciation Week since then.

Today, schools nationwide celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week in May by thanking teachers and school staff members for their hard work and dedication to their students.

What are area schools doing for Teacher Appreciation Week?

Locally, individual schools and school districts organize events and gifts to celebrate teachers and other staff members throughout the week. These efforts are often led by parent-teacher organizations and associations. Some of the groups this year are planning to donate gifts, breakfasts, lunches or snacks to area teachers and staff members.

Others are showing appreciation in other ways. Families at Houdini Elementary School are planning to decorate the sidewalk outside the school with chalk. The hope, according to Houdini PTO member Michaela Michalski, is that the school's staff and teachers will see the encouraging messages as they come into school that Monday and "boost (their) morale," she said.

"We try to do something different (for Teacher Appreciation Week) every year," Michalski said. She and fellow PTO member Amanda Forster organized this year's "Chalk the Walk" event.

They thought "it would be really nice to go outside, for our families to connect with each other and show their creative skills," Michalski said. "We adore and appreciate our staff and teachers for all the hard work they do daily and all that they give to our students."

Area businesses have gotten into the mix, too. Last year, Taft Elementary literacy teacher Tanya Olson was honored by the Neenah Walmart after she won a "Favorite Teacher" contest at the store, according to the Neenah school district.

Student made cards for fourth-grade teacher Brianna Weyers during class in April 2023 in Appleton.

What gifts should I get for Teacher Appreciation Week?

The question's been posed in area parent groups over the past few days, and members of the Facebook group Moms of the Appleton Area — as well as teacher advocacy groups — have answers.

In the Facebook group's post asking about Teacher Appreciation Week gifts, several commenters who said they work in education and child care suggested gift cards to Walmart, Target, Amazon or Kwik Trip. These kinds of gift cards can help with classroom expenses; the NEA estimates that teachers spend an average of $500 to $750 of their own money every year on classroom supplies.

As for coffee gift cards and mugs, they suggest going this route only if you know for a fact the teacher likes a cup of joe. Other commenters suggested deciding on a gift after learning what the teacher likes or needs in their classroom.

Teachers and child care workers said they also welcome heartfelt cards and notes from their students and parents. The Wisconsin Education Association Council said something as simple as an appreciative email or text is also welcome.

Staff members also ask parents and caregivers to consider volunteering in a classroom. "The biggest thing we continually hear from staff is that they appreciate the gift of time more than anything," said Jim Strick, Neenah Joint School District communications director.

You can also thank school staff on social media and advocating for public schools in your community. The National PTA also has a "Thank a Teacher" toolkit on its website that includes social media graphics, a printable acrostic poem activity and a digital thank-you card. And, if there's a public school teacher you'd like to thank publicly, WEAC also has a "Thank a Teacher" form you can fill out online at weac.org.

NJSD superintendent Mary Pfeiffer also said she'd like to see parents and community members thank teachers and staff members all year round and "consider the effort and heart they put into their work every day for our children."

Rebecca Loroff is a K-12 education reporter for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. She welcomes story tips and feedback. Contact her at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @RebeccaLoroff.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Teacher Appreciation Week 2024: here's how you can get involved