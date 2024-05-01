When is Teacher Appreciation Week 2024? See list of deals and gift ideas

Teacher Appreciation Week, a time to celebrate the impactful educators in one's life, is next week. From Monday, May 6, to Friday, May 10, the week is the perfect time to show appreciation with kind words, thoughtful letters or a gift.

While teachers don't expect anything from administration, students and parents, they always cherish a small surprise on Teacher Appreciation Day, or throughout the week.

Here's what we know.

When is Principal Appreciation Day?

School Principals' Day 2024 is Wednesday, May 1.

When is National Teacher Appreciation Week 2024?

Teacher Appreciation Week is May 6-10. Each year, the celebration occurs over the first full week of May.

What is Teacher Appreciation Week?

Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated across the U.S. and acknowledges the dedication of teachers to their students and communities. According to Teachers of Tomorrow, the annual occurrence is also a time for students, parents, administrators and more to express gratitude for the hard work and invaluable service educators provide.

People are also reading: A graduate of Austin schools where his mother taught, Segura is 'all in' as superintendent

When is Teacher Appreciation Day 2024?

Teacher Appreciation Day is on May 7, 2024, according to the National Education Association (NEA), during Teacher Appreciation Week.

What is Teacher Appreciation Day?

Teacher Appreciation Day, which lands on Tuesday during Teacher Appreciation Week, celebrates the long-lasting impacts of educators in one's life.

Teacher Appreciation Week Gift Ideas

There are plenty of good gifts out there for teachers, so steer clear of the coffee mugs and consider these.

Teacher Appreciation Week gift baskets

Plants or flowers

Plants and flowers are a fun and easy gift for Teacher Appreciation Week. According to Greendigs, many plants are good in a classroom setting. Low-maintenance options include Peperomia and Monstera. A variety of planted herbs like rosemary, sage and basil are also a good choice. As for flowers, ode à la rose recommends daises, orchids, dahlias, carnations, chrysanthemums and peonies.

School supplies

According to the NEA, educators spend around $500 to $750 out of pocket on school supplies each year. Cost of school supplies is also on the rise, increasing nearly 24% between 2021 and 2023. Raymond Geddes recommends buying items in bulk for a teacher's classroom. These include pencils, dry-erase markers, coloring supplies, loose-leaf paper and tissue boxes. Other items like a new grade book, post-it notes, paper towels, glue sticks and index cards are recommended by Classful.

Something thoughtful

Teaching Traveling reports the best gift a teacher can receive is a thoughtful letter from a student, whether handwritten or an email. Including specific details of how the teacher has impacted a student during the academic year, like a favorite classroom memory or lesson plan, helps them feel appreciated.

Another way to come up with a thoughtful gift is by gathering groups of parents to contribute to school or classroom needs. For example, parents could pool donations to replace classroom items like a printer or old textbooks. A larger group of parents could help with landscaping needs or donate student lunches.

Gift cards

There are plenty of gift card favorites for teachers, with Amazon at the top of the list, according to We Are Teachers. Others are Target, Starbucks and Barnes & Noble. More practical gift card ideas include places for school supplies, like Staples or Teachers Pay Teachers, as well as gas stations and grocery stores.

More: RRISD voters approve measure to give teacher raises

Teacher Appreciation Week deals

Teachers of Tomorrow reports the best Teacher Appreciation Week deals from 2023 could be available again this year. While it's not guaranteed they will return, it's smart to keep an eye out for updates from various companies.

These were the best 2023 deals:

Office Depot/OfficeMax : Stores offered 30% back in Bonus Rewards on a qualifying in-store purchase.

Staples : Staples often provides special discounts during Teachers Appreciation Week.

Ford : Teachers who took a virtual test drive through May 7 received a $50 e-gift card to be used towards teacher requests on DonorsChoose.

Burger King : Free fries with any purchase. Teachers and all other customers were eligible during 2023 Teacher Appreciation Week.

Buffalo Wild Wings : Offered six boneless wings for $1 with the purchase of any BBW Burger.

Firehouse Subs: With proof of employment, teachers enjoyed a free medium sub with the purchase of a medium or large sub, chips, and a drink.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Teacher Appreciation Week 2024: Deals, gift ideas to celebrate educators