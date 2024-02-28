This is some TEA

Today in the Cyrus Family Feud, a source is out here claiming that Tish Cyrus stole her new husband Dominic Purcell from her daughter, Noah Cyrus. Which is truly a wild sentence to process.

According to an Us Weekly insider, “Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him.” The source says Tish “was aware” of the situation and that “The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]. Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her.”

As a reminder, Noah didn't attend Tish and Dominic's wedding, and instead spent the day chilling outside an under-construction Walmart with her brother Braison Cyrus while wearing a Billy Ray Cyrus t-shirt.

Meanwhile, Tish recently went on Call Her Daddy and spoke at length about how she and Dominic met, saying the Prison Break actor was her "hall pass," and that he initially DM'd her in 2016 but she'd missed it.

Tish ended up reaching out to Dominic after her split from Billy Ray, and absolutely gushed about him on Call Her Daddy. "We go to lunch, make out for like three hours at a pub in a little hole in the wall," she recalled. "I cannot even tell you how amazing he is."

ANYWAY, on top of this unexpected alleged drama between Tish and Noah, Miley Cyrus and her dad reportedly have a strained relationship—and another source recently told Us Weekly that "Miley hasn’t gotten over the disrespect she feels Billy Ray showed Tish and the family.” They added that Noah has “always been close with Billy Ray” which ultimately “caused a rift between her and Miley.”

