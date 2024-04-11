TBT: Corpus Christi's bayfront in early 1900s featured seaside resorts

The turn of the 20th century was a turning point for Corpus Christi as a seaside destination, drawing visitors to its bayside views.

The first of the big gathering spots on the bay was the Ladies’ Pavilion, opened Aug. 7, 1903, by the Woman’s Monday Club, a social club that took up community projects. They sold shares of stock to build a larger spot for community gatherings. The pavilion was over the bay off Water Street, just past Peoples Street. Numerous plays and parties, including roller-skating parties, were held in the Ladies Pavilion.

Another hotel along the bay eventually became the Seaside Hotel, known for its grove of salt cedars. Records are difficult to follow from the time, but in June 1902, George Westervelt and H.S. Alexander decided to expand the current Hotel Alexander, and then sold the property to W.E. Everhart, who changed the name to Seaside Hotel in January 1903.

The Pavilion Hotel on the Corpus Christi bayfront about 1910. A room cost 75 cents a day.

Everhart sold his interest to A.R.A Brice in November that year, and then in 1908 sold to Beaumont oilman Capt. Jack W. Ennis. He undertook renovations, including building an annex to the hotel, a large two-story pavilion on a wide pier at the end of Taylor Street. Ennis opened the new pavilion on May 7, 1908, with about 3,000 attending the grand opening celebrations which included a ball with 225 dancing couples.

Ennis sold the Seaside Hotel in late 1909, and the pavilion became a hotel in its own right, the Pavilion Hotel. The Pavilion Hotel was a showstopper. The structure, made up of two large decks, featured a central dance floor and ballroom with an open ceiling to the second floor. Ringing the ballroom were carnival-style concession booths that opened outward. The second-floor deck’s hotel rooms opened out to a balcony that surrounded the hotel, giving each room access to the outdoors. The city’s fashionable set would ride carriages and buggies down the long pier and circle the resort on the large boardwalk.

Loyd’s Pavilion (so many pavilions back then) and Pleasure Pier opened in June 1914, on the end of Mann Street, and promptly supplanted the Pavilion Hotel as the local favorite. Loyd’s boasted a restaurant, ballroom, saloon, bathing facilities, a room for movie screenings, plus stands to buy ice cream and cold drinks. In the first week of operations, Loyd’s sold 27,000 admission tickets.

Corpus Christi’s waterfront continued to boom and attract visitors. But the August 1916 hurricane brought high winds and tides, destroying the Ladies Pavilion and damaging the Pavilion Hotel. The city was on the way to recovery when the September 1919 hurricane hit, taking out every structure along the bay except the Municipal Wharf, leaving only pilings as a reminder of the fun times at the turn of the century.

The Seaside Hotel, seen here in 1913, was famous for its salt cedar grove. It was on Taylor and Water Street, along Corpus Christi Bay.

