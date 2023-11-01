Hosting Thanksgiving? This kitchen timer with a whiteboard ensures you won't burn dinner

Anyone who's ever hosted a large gathering knows how chaotic things can get in the kitchen — and with the year's most memorable feast just weeks away, now's the time to set yourself up for success. If you're on Turkey Day meal prep duty this year, we've found an affordable, downright genius tool you'd be wise to have in your kitchen: the Taylor Four-Event Digital Timer with Whiteboard. Not only will it let you keep track of up to four dishes at once, you'll be able to label them, too. Because a burnt bird is, well, for the birds.

This is one of those inventions that'll make you go, "Now why didn't I think of that?!" Well, we're glad the folks over at Taylor did, because this timer is a total game-changer. Sure, you could use your phone, but let's be real — that'll inevitably result in a butter-, flour- and who knows what else-covered screen. Plus, you'll likely need your phone for other things, like texting relatives your address for the zillionth time.

To use, all you do is press the "Event" button to choose one of the four timers. Then, use the "Hour" and "Minute" buttons to set your time, press "Start" and you're good to go. Each timer has a unique sound that goes off to alert you once the clock is at zero, allowing you to take care of other tasks while your food is in the oven. And to the right of the timers is a whiteboard so you can write which dish belongs to which timer (a godsend when you have turkey, stuffing, yams and green beans being prepared simultaneously and your brain is feeling as mushy as overly mashed potatoes).

It comes with a dry erase marker, and has a magnet so you can attach it to your fridge or other metal surface. You can also prop it up on the counter via its foldable stand, or carry it with you to another room. And it runs on AA batteries, which are included so you can use it right away (we love it when that happens).

While tracking your cooking is the most obvious use for this timer, you can also use it as a reminder to take care of certain items on your to-do list, take your meds — the limit does not exist. It's certainly a holiday helper, but we're confident you'll be reaching for it all year long.

There's no way our handwriting would look that neat, but we're obsessed with this kitchen timer anyway.

"This timer was great for Thanksgiving!" exclaimed a happy host. "Using it was easy, I programmed the four different times on Wednesday night, and on Thursday I just clicked each one to start as I popped the correlating food in the oven. I also liked that once the timer goes off, it starts a backwards countdown, so you can see how over your food is if you don't get there right away. Very useful little gadget that I will use throughout the year as needed. ... The only thing that bothered me was the fact that the reader just stays on, there is no way to turn it off unless you take out the batteries, which I don't do."

Even culinary pros swear by it. "I work as a professional chef and this is an excellent product," raved another fan. "I always have lots of items going at the same time, so it's great to find a timer for four with a board to mark what they're for. Timer of choice for the rest of my career."

And it's not just for cooking, either. "Worked well for Thanksgiving when I was timing four slow cookers," wrote a final reviewer. "Now, I found a new use: My husband smashed a finger an emergency room and three stitches' worth. Put on antibiotics four times a day. This timer is a great reminder! It's loud enough for my antique ears."

Another holiday meal prep must-have? These LeeYean Oven Rack Shields:

Amazon LeeYean Oven Rack Shields, 4-Pack Slip these silicone guards over the edge of your oven rack to prevent painful burns on your hands, wrists and forearms while taking things in and out of the oven. $8 at Amazon

"I am buying six sets of these for Christmas presents," gushed a satisfied shopper. "These install in SECONDS and will stop you from getting those annoying Thanksgiving Day burns when you're distracted by other things. I have two scars on my right thumb from front oven rack touches, so I highly recommend these. ... You can cut them to fit your rack in an instant and they are super pliable and easy to put on. ... These really are one of the best buys I've made on Amazon."

