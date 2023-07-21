I tried Oprah’s favorite bag, and I’m tote-ally into it — get it for just $45 with our exclusive code
My name is Libby and I am a recovering hot mess. For years I walked out my door with my tiny purse, holding a water bottle in one hand, a jumbo phone in the other hand, an extra layer in another hand, my laptop case in another and — Ah shoot, where are my keys? One day I caught my disheveled reflection and half-wondered, What would Oprah do? And do you know what the impeccable one soon told me (well, what she told Gayle ... and everyone, really, in her annual Favorites roundup): She recommended the K. Carroll Taylor Tote. She was right, as usual. This sleek carryall looks pulled together. And, luckily, right now Yahoo readers can get an exclusive 25% discount on it with our special code: YAHOO2023. That makes it just $45 (down from $60).
Meet Oprah's fave tote: A versatile 15-inch beauty named Taylor. She's ready for the office, the market, even the beach (faux suede, y'all). Best of all: Yahoo readers get an exclusive 25% discount!
In her latest Oprah's Favorite Things roundup, the media maven featured the Taylor from woman-owned K. Carroll Accessories, saying: “We all have a friend who carries a sizable amount of stuff around on a daily basis. (I’m talking to you, Gayle!) Not too big or too small, this vegan suede tote is just the right size for your on-the-go loved one in need of a stylish solution.”
(This wasn't the first-time Oprah has highlighted a K. Carroll creation, either. She also favorited the Harper Crossbody and the Kelsey Crossbody in previous years.)
As a busy mom who likes to be ready for anything — thirst, hunger, cuts, UV rays, chilly freezer aisles — I do not travel light. But even if I can't be a minimalist, I can look like one with this one-and-done beauty. It neatly tucks everything away, keeping cards organized with three RFID-protected pockets inside a larger snap-shut pocket and a deep (but not too deep) open-concept main compartment. The generous 9.5-inch handle drop makes it easy to throw over my shoulder and go. And it's big enough to carry my laptop and other daily essentials without overwhelming my frame.
It is important to me, as a vegan, that this is made of a faux suede, but aside from protecting animals, this material is beach-friendly and it won't get ruined in the rain. Plus, it gets to look super expensive without being so.
Speaking of looks, have you checked out the colors yet? Choosing is perhaps the hardest part. I'm loving my black one (it's my go-to color), but I can't take my eyes off the delightful pink, a gorgeous light blue and bold orange. And there are simply too many pretty neutrals to pick just one. But the good news is, you can use the special Yahoo discount code on as many of these as you like.
I can't believe it took this long for me to come around to the chic-tote concept, but I finally get it, and I'm tote-ally here for it.
Choose from 10 fabulous colors! Add our special discount code at check out for the lowest price.
