This Was Taylor Swift's Subtle Statement After the Kanye West Phone Call Leaked

The full phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift about West's "Famous" lyrics is now available on the internet, and Swift apparently has a subtle response to all the madness. One look through her Tumblr likes reveals that Swift has liked some responses to the phone call.

After fans discovered that on the phone call West never appeared to tell Swift about the controversial line, "I made that bitch famous," they went off on social media. According to the Mail, Swift liked several Tumblr posts that sided with her in the original 2016 feud among her, West, and West's wife, Kim Kardashian.

"Taylor told the truth moodboard," read one post, which Swift reportedly liked. She also apparently clicked "like" on another one that read, "How I sleep at night knowing we were right all this time and now we have the receipts to prove it." She also liked a post that reads, "WHO WAS TELLING THE TRUTH THE ENTIRE TIME???"

A little background on all this, in case you're just now putting this timeline together: In 2016, West released the song "Famous," which was on his album Life of Pablo. In the song, West refers to Swift in two lines. One is "I made that bitch famous," and the other is "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex." According to the footage from the phone call between the two artists, that second line was originally "I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex."

When you listen back to the phone call, you can hear Swift saying she's fine with the original line about sex. She also tells West to "tell the story in the way that it happened to [him]" when he tells her he is going to say "I made her famous." He never appears to run the word "bitch" past her; this was the word with which she later took issue.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone, Swift talked about her perspective on the drama. The drama, in case you need to be filled in further, included Kardashian posting clips from Swift and West's phone call on her Snapchat. At one point, Kardashian called Swift a "snake" on social media, which inspired Swift's "snake" reference in the rollout for her 2017 album Reputation as well as a piece of advice she wrote in ELLE.

"The world didn’t understand the context and the events that led up to it. Because nothing ever just happens like that without some lead-up. Some events took place to cause me to be pissed off when he called me a bitch. That was not just a singular event. Basically, I got really sick of the dynamic between he and I. And that wasn’t just based on what happened on that phone call and with that song—it was kind of a chain reaction of things."

