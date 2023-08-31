Taylor Swift’s Net Worth Is Higher Than Your ‘Wildest Dreams’



She'll never go out of style! Taylor Swift has been having one of the best years of her career—and she's not slowing down any time soon. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) was released July 7, she's busy traveling around on her super-lucrative Eras Tour, and she recently announced that her latest rerelease, 1989 (Taylor's Version) will drop on October 27, 2023. It's every Swifties' "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" come true.

And now, if you've lost "The Great War" several times in finding tickets to Tay's show, you're in luck. The singer just announced that her Eras Tour is headed to the big screen. Yup. Starting October 13, 2023, you can go watch Taylor's complete set at an AMC Theater near you—and compliment the evening with a big bucket of Taylor Swift popcorn. Tickets are, you guessed it, $19.89.

Offstage, Taylor's been enjoying her hot girl summer, and putting in work at the studio. And that's not just because her nearly four-year-old Lover track, "Cruel Summer," is on its way to the top of the Billboard charts after she re-released it as a single.

So, how does Tay's hard work pan out in her wallet? Below, Women's Health has all the details on the star's wealth, from her upbringing to her current net worth.

Taylor's Eras Tour is on track to make $1 billion.

Her latest Eras Tour, a 20-month, stadium-only tour across the United States, Canada, and Europe, is the crowning jewel in the singer's long history of *major* icon moments. The show spans nearly three and a half hours, highlights her greatest (44, to be exact) hits, and has an ever-growing list of celebrity guests (from Ice Spice to Aaron Rodgers and Karlie Kloss). You can probably guess that it's also raking in a lot of dough.

Taylor's tour just wrapped up its Mexico City leg, but it's far from over. She'll head to South America in November, and then Asia, Australia, and Europe in 2024. Plus, she'll head back to North America and hit cities like New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto, Canada to (possibly) wrap up her tour.

Taylor’s Reputation Stadium Tour sold out (of course) and she earned $191.1 million during the U.S. leg, according to the Grammy website. With that, she broke her own record of being the woman with the highest-grossing U.S. tour (she raked in about $250 million for her 1989 World Tour, per the Los Angeles Times). Overall, the tour raked in $345 million, according to Billboard.

However, Taylor's latest Eras "era" is by far her most successful, and is blowing Reputation out of the water. In January, it had already sold 1.9 million copies, per Billboard. She also just became the first female artist to surpass 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify, per Variety. Oh, and Forbes estimates that the success of her current tour could help her reach billionaire status (but more on that later).

Bloomberg estimated that the average Eras ticket cost around $254, which brings the average ticket sale earnings to about $13 million each night. From March to June, Taylor grossed an estimated $300 million, per Pollstar. And it's now on track to break $1 billion, and it's well on its way to being the highest grossing tour of all time, per Forbes and NBC.

For context, Bruce Springsteen's latest tour clocked around $142 million after 36 dates, but, considering her nightly revenue, Taylor is well on her way to the top spot. Pollstar estimates that "Eras" will surpass that "billion" mark by the time Taylor performs in Singapore in March 2024. No artist has ever grossed such a massive amount from a single tour, according to Bloomberg.

Taylor shares her earnings.

Like, she legit gave over $55 million in bonuses to everyone working on her Eras tour—including dancers, riggers, technicians, and caterers, per PEOPLE, and TMZ reported that she gifted $100,000 bonus checks to each trucker on the tour. Karma is truly taking all of her friends to the summit!

She's also dished out tons of charitable donations throughout her first leg of the Eras Tour. In Seattle, Taylor sent an undisclosed sum to the Food Lifeline food bank, which she's also reportedly done in several other cities across the U.S.

“They’ve asked us not to share the number with you, but I can tell you that the donation will provide several thousand pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to our more than 400 food banks across Western Washington," a spokesperson for the charity told KIRO-7 News.

Plus, Taylor's tour is also boosting local economies, by increasing tourism and spending at each of its stops, according to the Wall Street Journal. For example, Chicago and Minneapolis reached record-breaking capacity in their hotels during their Eras Tour weekends.

She had a comfortable childhood.

Despite the living room dancing and kitchen table bills she sings about, Taylor didn't start out with nothing. In fact, she had a pretty good leg up thanks to her family. Her dad worked for Merrill Lynch and she grew up in a nice house in Pennsylvania before her family relocated to another nice house in Nashville to help her pursue her music career.

Twelve of her albums have released at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Yup, Taylor broke onto the music scene in 2006 with "Tim McGraw," and she didn’t waste any time churning out hit after hit over the ensuing 17 years. In fact, Taylor’s had a record-making 12 albums release at No.1 on the charts. According to CNBC, those include:

At the end of 2022, she became the first artist to claim the Billboard Top 100's entire top 10 songs in a single frame, per Billboard. And every one of the songs was from her newest album, Midnights.

Midnights actually marked the "biggest week for any [album] release in seven years," Billboard reported, and she now holds the record for the most top 10s for female artists in the chart’s history, passing Barbra Streisand, who has 11.

She’s made documentaries and short films.

Taylor created a documentary for Netflix during her Reputation tour that reportedly made her millions (the exact amount wasn’t disclosed, though). She also released the documentary Miss Americana in 2020 with Netflix, and Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions with Disney Plus.

Last year, Taylor released All Too Well: The Short Film, which was a short film adaptation of her single “All Too Well.” The film won three separate awards—including a Grammy for Best Music Video, per IMDb.

And while it's not a doc, Taylor will likely earn big $$$ from her Eras Tour film, too. Its release is conveniently placed in a barren fall movie release schedule, according to DEADLINE. The AMC site is already experiencing an influx of sales, and according to a recent press release, the company even bolstered its site capacity by more than five times to meet demands.

She's willing to fight for fair royalties.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is obviously not a one-off endeavor. Taylor is currently re-recording her earlier catalogue to regain the rights to her own music. In 2019, Scooter Braun bought Swift's masters (and later sold them to Shamrock Holdings in 2020), meaning Taylor does not get a cut of revenue from streams or sales of her original six albums.

In 2021, she released two re-recorded albums Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version), making Speak Now (Taylor's Version) her third re-recording. After she releases 1989 (Taylor's Version) in October 2023, she will only have Reputation (Taylor's Version) and her debut album, Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) to complete.

By doing this, Taylor reclaims ownership of her work and gets royalties from those albums. According to Billboard, Taylor's latest project has definitely paid off. Her Taylor's Version albums have outperformed their originals in nearly every way.

Taylor has also advocated for fair rights for artists from streamers themselves. In 2015, Taylor released her infamous Apple Music Letter which called out the company for unfair royalty payments to its artists. She announced she would not be streaming her original 1989 album on the platform, and Apple Music quickly updated their policy.

She also completely pulled her catalogue from Spotify in 2014 (and later added it back in 2017), likely for the same reasons, per Insider. It isn't clear exactly how much Taylor earns from streaming, but considering her advocacy, she's at least getting a fair paycheck.

Taylor's also starred in movies.

Taylor has appeared (or voiced a character) in several movies: Amsterdam, Cats, The Giver, The Lorax, and Valentine's Day, to name a few. Her salaries for these roles has not been disclosed, but I'd imagine they were pretty hefty.

Her folklore and evermore albums helped her make $23.8 million in 2020.

In 2020, Taylor got to work on some new music, pulling out all the creative stops to rocket her net worth even higher. She netted $23.8 million from sales, almost all generated from the two albums, folklore and evermore, that she dropped that year, per Billboard. And she wasn't even on tour!

She does a lot of endorsements.

Taylor has put her name on plenty of big brands. Those include:

Capital One

Keds

Coca-Cola (remember that commercial?)

Apple

Taylor has a private jet.

It's worth $40 million and has the number "13" painted on the side, per Insider. Dang, girl. She reportedly spent a total of 15.9 days in the air in 2022, per National World.

She also owns a lot of nice real estate.

Taylor’s got plenty of places she can call home, but she famously spends quite a good deal of time in Manhattan. She's literally got songs that reference the city like "Cornelia Street," "Welcome to New York,"etc.

As of 2020, Taylor owned seven different properties in four states, according to the Wall Street Journal, and her whole portfolio included real estate in:

What is her total net worth?

Taylor’s total net worth is around $780 million, according to Forbes, which means she outpaces Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, and Adele. She's currently ranked as #34 on Forbes' America's Richest Self-Made Women list, and is only behind Rihanna as highest-paid from a career in music.

Now, Taylor is on track to become a billionaire with "Eras" swiftly becoming the best-selling tour of all time.

