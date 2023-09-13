Taylor Swift Wore the Most Incredible Black Dress With a High Slit at the VMAs

Taylor Swift showed up on for the annual MTV Music awards show decked out in a beautiful black gown.

Taylor was last at the VMAs in 2022, when she showed up pretty much dripping with diamonds.

She was also at the MTV EMAs back in November 2022, looking incredible in a transparent net dress and black body suit.

Last year, Taylor took home the most awards at the VMAs, winning Video of the Year, Best Long-Form Video, and Best Direction for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).” This made her the first artist to win Video of the Year three times, a huge record to hold (her other winning videos include “Bad Blood” and “You Need to Calm Down”).

During her speech for Video of the Year in 2022, Tay took the opportunity to announce her new album Midnights, saying, “You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made and I know with every second of this moment, we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it wasn’t for you, the fans. Because I wouldn’t be able to rerecord my albums if it weren’t for you….You emboldened me to do that. I had sort of made up my mind that it might be a fun moment to tell you….my brand-new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight.”

