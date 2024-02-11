Taylor Swift Wears Travis Kelce's Jersey Number on a Diamond Necklace at Super Bowl LVIII

While the San Francisco 49ers are gearing up to face off with the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII, Swifties are tuning in to see what Taylor Swift is wearing to the Big Game.

The superstar arrived in all-black outfit (to layer beneath her red Kansas City Chiefs varsity jacket, of course). Her black jeans are from Area (a brand she's worn many times before), and boast cutouts at the thighs lined with dripping crystal embellishments. Her black boned corset top is similar to one from Balenciaga she wore to cheer on Travis Kelce at an early October game.

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

While I'd love to say this fully black ensemble points towards an imminent "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" release, it seems that Swift might simply like a monochromatic black look. Plus, I'm not totally willing to embarrass myself with that assumption once again.

The big Easter egg came in the form of her necklace, a custom 14-karat gold Stephanie Gottlieb necklace with a pendant of her beau's jersey number, 87. She paired the nearly $5,000 piece with a rose gold tennis choker from the same jeweler, and finished the look with black ankle booties from Christian Louboutin.

Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

It's fair to say..."Baby, let the games begin."

