Taylor Swift wears Travis Kelce-themed friendship bracelet at Kansas City Chiefs game

Another NFL weekend, another Taylor Swift sighting.

The US pop star, 33, returned to the Arrowhead Stadium to support Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end and Swift’s rumoured boyfriend, for the team’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday (22 October).

The “Anti-Hero” hitmaker joined Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes, in the VIP box, as she watched the 33-year-old American footballer’s team win their fifth consecutive game.

Swift, whose Eras tour concert film has been smashing box office records, wore an oversized red Chiefs jersey with a black pleated skirt for Sunday’s match.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

She accessorised the look with a friendship bracelet featuring Kelce’s jersey number “87” between two hearts, after Kelce was spotted wearing a beaded bracelet with the title of Swift’s song “Vigilante S***” from her 2022 album Midnights on it.

Friendship bracelets have been a big part of Swift and Kelce’s romance, with the 33-year-old player previously revealing he tried to give the singer one with his number on it at one of her Eras tour shows earlier this year.

The athlete explained he was a “little butthurt” when he couldn’t hand Swift “one of the bracelets I made for her” during an episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he told his brother and fellow NFL player Jason Kelce . “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Swift’s fans – known as Swifties – have been swapping friendship bracelets with each other throughout the Eras Tour, in a nod to the lyrics of her song “You’re On Your Own Kid”.

Swift has attended four out of five of the last Kansas City Chiefs games (Getty Images)

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Kelce said at the time, joking that he “took it personal” when he wasn’t able to meet Swift.

It was subsequently reported the pair had been “quietly hanging out” as rumours of their relationship began to swirl in the press after Swift attended her first game at Arrowhead on 24 September.

Since then, the pair have been frequently spotted together, including when they attended the Saturday Night Live afterparty last weekend. Several sources at the event said Swift and Kelce were looking extremely loved-up, and were “holding hands...whispering into each other’s ear, and they even exchanged some kisses”.

Photos and videos from Sunday’s game showed Swift cheering for Kelce and the Chiefs, alongside Mahomes, as the pair appeared to test out a new secret handshake.

The Grammy-winner and Kelce were later seen holding hands before they left the stadium on the back of a golf cart, following the Super Bowl champions’ 31-17 victory on Sunday.

Swift and Kelce seen leaving the SNL after-party last weekend (Getty)

During a press conference ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs game, Kelce addressed a potential surge in Halloween couples costumes inspired by his relationship with Swift.

“That ’stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit, and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time,” he replied, when asked what people need to have if they want to dress up like Kelce this spooky season.

“Maybe a bracelet or something, I don’t know,” he added.