Taylor Swift Wears Night Sky Mini-Dress and Epic Heels to Celebrate Her Birthday in NYC



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Taylor Swift stepped out in New York City to celebrate her 34th birthday last night, arriving for dinner with Blake Lively wearing a bejeweled Clio Peppiatt mini dress of the night sky (o b s e s s e d), which she paired with sky-high heels.

Gotham - Getty Images

Gotham - Getty Images

Oh, and Taylor arrived for the evening with her bff Blake Lively, whose hair has quite literally never looked more amazing.

Raymond Hall - Getty Images

Before you asked, Taylor's dress is available to buy but it...does not come cheap:

Shop Now Lucina Embellished Stretch-Mesh Mini Dress $2335.00

Here's a similar look fro Staud that's still $$$ but not quite as eye-watering:

Shop Now Staud Le Sable Beaded Mini Dress bloomingdales.com $995.00

Because you're doubtless wondering, Travis Kelce was not in attendance at Taylor's birthday dinner—but he had a good reason! Travis is currently with the Chiefs as the team prepares for their game against the Patriots on Sunday, and apparently practice on Wednesday was 100 percent mandatory.

This news comes amid reports that Travis was (is?) planning to throw Taylor a party in New York City where money is no object and her celebrity friends are in attendance. TBD on if that still happens, but these two did have a chance to celebrate early in Kansas City over the weekend, where Taylor and Travis were spotted kissing at a holiday party.

Before we go, reminder that Taylor has the rest of December (not to mention January) off, so it's definitely possible that she'll be heading up to Massachusetts—which is obviously very close to NYC—for the Chiefs game this weekend. Stay tuned!

You Might Also Like