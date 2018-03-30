Taylor Swift Wears Her Love for Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Around Her Neck in One-Take ‘Delicate’ Video

Over two weeks after releasing the original video for “Delicate,” Taylor Swift is sharing another visual accompaniment for her Reputation hit.

Premiering exclusively on Spotify at midnight Friday, the latest footage shows the singer, 28, filming the video in a single take as she belts out the lyrics to her song in in a wooded area. She even gives a nod to actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn as she points to the necklace which has the initial “J” on it and has been previously worn by her since the summer.

Swift gave the public a peek into the couple’s private world on her latest album Reputation. Her previously released tracks “Call It What You Want” and “Gorgeous” were seemingly inspired by Alwyn, 27, and the other emotional and sexy love songs on the album put to rest any doubt she’s happier than ever in her personal life.

“Delicate” appears to have been written or inspired by the start of a relationship — much like “Gorgeous” — when the pair was rumored to have met at or around the time of the 2017 Met Ball.

Swift announced the second “Delicate” video hours before it was released on the platform while rehearsing for her Reputation stadium tour which kicks off on May 8 in Glendale, Arizona.

The original Joseph Kahn-directed video has been viewed over 78 million times since it premiered during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 11. Swifties get to see the pop star’s goofy side in addition to her signature dance moves as she visited several downtown Los Angeles spots including the Golden Gopher bar which appears to be a reference to her lyric “dive bar on the east side.”

The music video was shot over two nights and features historic landmarks including the Los Angeles Theatre and Millennium Biltmore Hotel.

Since its release, Swift was accused of ripping off Kenzo’s 2016 fragrance ad which was directed by Spike Jonze and featured actress Margaret Qualley dancing so wildly that she threw out her neck.

While the naysayers came out in full force on social media, loyal fans and followers came to Swift’s defense, including Lena Dunham.

“It’s an amazing video- a pure artistic statement about constant scrutiny and the complexity of navigating public life. I’m so proud of her,” Dunham tweeted.