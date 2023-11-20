Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are ‘Moving Forward’ With Plans to Spend Thanksgiving Together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s parents may not meet each other today at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game, since Swift will be performing in Brazil tonight after postponing her show on Saturday. But TMZ reports that Swift and Kelce are planning to bring their families together later this week for a much bigger milestone: their first meeting and Thanksgiving.

The outlet shared that Swift and Kelce are “moving forward” with plans to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas side by side. Multiple sources close to the couple told the outlet that they “are trying to work out their schedules to make sure they set aside as much time together as possible.”

The outlet reported that Thanksgiving would be hosted at Kelce’s home in Kansas City, Missouri. It is not yet confirmed whether Swift’s parents will be joining Kelce’s family there, but TMZ suggested it could happen. The original plan was for Andrea and Scott Swift to meet Ed and Donna Kelce today at their son’s game, so they would be in town anyway, according to sources.

Swift will be between shows in South America on Thursday; her next concert after tonight is scheduled for São Paulo on November 24.

The sources added that Christmas plans are more up in the air, but stressed that Swift and Kelce “REALLY” want to be together then. Their relationship is “serious,” they said, and while next year will have its challenges with Swift spending much of the year on her tour abroad, as of now, the pair is “committed” to making their relationship work.

Swift was originally scheduled to perform Friday through Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, giving her the opportunity to attend Kelce’s game tonight.

After 23-year-old fan Ana Clara Benevides passed away on Friday while waiting for Swift to perform, due to the stadium’s extreme heat (it was almost 100 degrees in the city, and attendees were not allowed to bring water in), Swift and her team postponed Saturday’s show for safety. Temperatures were even higher then.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium,” Swift shared on her Instagram Story on Saturday. “The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

Swift shared a statement following news of Benevides’ death hours before. “I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” Swift wrote. “I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it,” she continued. “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

Swift performed “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” in Benevides’ honor at her show last night.

