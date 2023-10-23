Taylor Swift Subtly Repped Travis Kelce's Jersey Number on Her Wrist

Taylor Swift once again showed up at one of Travis Kelce's games last night, this time traveling to Kansas City to watching him and the Chiefs play against the Chargers. And while Taylor arrived solo (meaning Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman weren't in attendance), she chilled in the stands with Brittany Mahomes. And fans wasted no time zooming in on alllllll the pics, discovering that Taylor was subtly repping Travis' jersey number via—what else?—a friendship bracelet.

Jamie Squire

Jamie Squire - Getty Images

Just gonna...zoom in...real quick:

Jamie Squire - Getty Images

Yep, that's definitely an 87 sandwiched between some hearts.

In case the bracelet didn't make it clear, Taylor and Travis are pretty much all in when it comes to their relationship, and a source recently told the Daily Mail that “Taylor is blown away right now and her family is all about Travis. She is trying to keep it together, but is obviously falling in love with him and he feels the same way."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

And speaking of "I love yous," another insider told Us Weekly that Taylor's friends think they're in love already even though they haven't said it. To quote the source: “They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction. Friends think they’re in love.”

Meanwhile, Taylor "has butterflies in her stomach and she hasn’t had that in a while. She feels safe and comfortable around him physically and emotionally.”

You Might Also Like