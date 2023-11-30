Taylor Swift stuns at Beyoncé’s Renaissance film premiere in London

Taylor Swift has shown up in solidarity for fellow pop star Beyonce’s Renaissance film premiere in London.

The “Cruel Summer” singer reportedly boarded her private jet in Kansas City on Wednesday 29 November evening and landed at London’s Stansted Airport hours before the global premiere.

Swift donned a sparkling silver Balmain gown, a reference to the dress code the “Cuff It” singer requested fans follow if they were attending her concerts during Virgo season, in honour of her zodiac sign.

The “Anti-Hero” pop star paired her long blonde hair with her signature red lip and cat eyeliner, as seen in photos taken with fans. She also sported black Giuseppe Zanotti slingbacks and Anita Ko jewels to top off the Old Hollywood-inspired look.

After the “Alien Superstar” artist made an appearance at Swift’s Hollywood concert premiere for her Eras Tour on 11 October, it seems that Swift will be doing the same to support the singer. Although she couldn’t make it to the star-studded Los Angeles premiere of the film, due to performing on the Eras Tour in São Paulo, she flew out to London to support her.

For the “Eras Tour” premiere, Swift donned a Cinderella blue strapless Oscar de la Renta gown along with a faux bob while Beyoncé wore a futuristic LaQuan Smith catsuit.

Swift then devoted an entire Instagram post to Beyoncé, praising the star: “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence. The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Unlike the Eras Tour film - which chronicled the entirety of one of Swift’s shows - Renaissance, A Film by Beyoncé will follow the process of putting together the “Crazy in Love” singer’s Renaissance tour, which supports her Grammy-winning 2022 album of the same name.

With Beyoncé writing, directing, and producing the feature film, the story unfolding on screen will largely be from her perspective and follow her as she takes her show around the world. The concert footage will reportedly be interspersed with intimate backstage scenes with Beyoncé and her family.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be available in theaters 30 November, while Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is still showing in theatres and will be on-demand starting 13 December.