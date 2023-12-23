Taylor Swift Sports Christian Louboutin Alta Loafer Platform Hybrids in New York

Taylor Swift was photographed in New York on Thursday.

While out in the city, the beloved performer wore a pair of unique platform loafer and pump hybrids hailing from Christian Louboutin. The Alta style was comprised of patent leather uppers, much like any other loafer, that transitioned into thick platform soles and lofty stacked block heels ranging from 4 to 5 inches in height. The musician’s pair retails for $1,195.00 and was styled alongside sheer black tights.

Taylor Swift is seen in Greenwich Village on Dec. 21, 2023 in New York. GC Images

The set also included blood-red soles, a design staple of the French brands, accompanied by thick and rugged tread that provided the footwear with a non-slip fit. The leather pair also included curvaceous logo detailing, making the style instantly recognizable while simultaneously providing a high-shine finish. The loafer meets platform style is available on many third-party websites and big retailers like Nordstrom. Like many celebrities, Swift is a big fan of platform styles for the silhouette’s height-boosting abilities.

A closer look at Taylor Swift’s shoes. GC Images

Cozying up, Swift wore a black shearling coat crafted of black suede and white shearling trim. On the bottom, the talent donned a flouncy black pleated skirt. Rounding out her look, the “Lover” singer toted a black leather bag fitted with shiny gold hardware accompanied by a variety of coordinating gold jewelry.

When it comes to her footwear style, Swift’s red carpets and onstage performances often include pumps, sandals and tall boots from brands like Christian Louboutin, Aldo, Chloe Gosselin, Sophia Webster, Aquazzura and more.

Taylor Swift is seen in Greenwich Village on Dec. 21, 2023 in New York. GC Images

While off-duty, the singer-songwriter goes for Birkenstock sandals, ankle boots from Christy Dawn and Ugg, as well as Nike and Golden Goose sneakers. Recently, the musician has been reaching for knee-high leather boots from brands like Reformation and Louboutin. She has also been seen out in towering boots and heels while with Kelce over the past few weeks.

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

