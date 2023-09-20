Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner Spotted Arm-In-Arm; Joe Jonas Nowhere to Be Seen

Amidst all the ugliness that is the Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas divorce, Turner was just spotted hanging out with another famous Jonas ex—Taylor Swift.

That's right. Per People, Turner and Swift were photographed walking arm-in-arm on Lafayette Street in downtown New York City on September 19, both looking brutally hot, because girls look out for each other in times like this. Swift wore a very cool denim trench over her burgundy shift dress and knee-high boots for the night out at Temple Bar. Turner, meanwhile, was giving everything in her sparkly, midriff-baring going-out halter top, which she paired with baggy trousers and a sweater tied around her waist.

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner go to dinner together at Via Carota in New York LIKE, ROBA

Fans on the internet were, to put it mildly, beshooketh. “I AM YODELINGGGGG it’s so joever,” declared one TikToker. “Not picture me thick as thieves with your ex wife,” another person joked on Twitter, referencing a lyric from Swift's song “Vigilante Shit.” Others on Twitter observed, “Sophie turner and taylor swift had the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever and they did.”

Many people declared this the official end of Joe Jonas. Tweeted one person, “This singlehandedly ended any chance joe had at winning the pr war that he was already losing.” Not that social media hadn't already come down firmly on Team Sophie. After the divorce was announced, stories implying that Turner had been at fault or that she was somehow a bad mother began appearing in the press, which was near-universally interpreted as Jonas attempting to preserve his own reputation at the expense of his ex-wife's.

But with this public display of bestieship from Taylor Swift, I don't see any hope for Jonas's public image now.

Originally Appeared on Glamour