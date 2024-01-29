Taylor Swift Sent the Sweetest Message to Travis Kelce With Her Custom Jewelry

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Taylor Swift's hair was screaming “Reputation” at Sunday's AFC Championship Game in Baltimore, but her wrist was saying something else entirely. The pop star wore a diamond tennis bracelet with “TNT” charms (for “Travis ‘n’ Taylor,” one assumes) as a subtle sartorial shoutout to her man, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The custom-made friendship bracelet is from Michelle Wie West's collaboration with jewelry brand Wove, and was made in Swift's home state of Pennsylvania, according to Wove's Instagram account. The 14k gold piece starts at just under $6,000, but hey, you can't put a price on love!

Swift paired the “TNT” bracelet with even more Travis-themed jewelry, including a ring featuring his number 87 jersey from EB & Co., a Chiefs pendant necklace from Erin Andrews's collaboration with Bauble Bar, and Mejuri's heirloom ring with a red garnet stone.

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The eclectic high-low mix of jewelry is a Taylor Swift signature, as is the fact that most of the jewelry is from women-owned businesses or designers. Swift kept the rest of her look simple with an oversize red sweater from bestie Gigi Hadid's cashmere knitwear brand, Guest in Residence, and a black coat.

The Super Bowl will take place on February 11 in Las Vegas, and yes, it is possible for Swift to attend, despite the fact that she has an Eras Tour show in Tokyo the evening before. (Let's be real, anything is possible with a private jet.) The Chiefs are facing off against the San Francisco 49ers, and obviously we'll be watching and reporting live on what Taylor is wearing. Somebody's gotta do it.

Originally Appeared on Glamour