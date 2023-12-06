Taylor Swift Says She Moved to a "Foreign Country" After Kim Kardashian Released Her Call With Kanye

Taylor Swift was just named TIME Magazine's Person of the Year, and gave a rare and wide-ranging interview about pretty much everything—including that time Kim Kardashian leaked a phone call of Taylor and Kanye discussing his song "Famous." The leak lead to Taylor being "cancelled" and prompted her to take a major break from the spotlight.

"Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me," she told TIME. "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard."

FYI, Kim denied editing the footage back in 2020 and also tweeted "To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word 'bitch' was used without her permission."

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission...” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Regardless, Taylor came back better than ever with Reputation, which happens to be a very hotly anticipated Taylor's Version re-release.

"It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure," she said of the album. "I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, Sick snakes and strobe lights."

As for RepTV, Taylor says the vault tracks will be "fire," and then joked of her re-recordings, "I’m collecting horcruxes. I’m collecting infinity stones. Gandalf’s voice is in my head every time I put out a new one. For me, it is a movie now."

