Taylor Swift Rocks transparent Green Top With Bustier for PDA-Filled Date Night With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went ~SNL Official~ over the weekend, and just stepped out for the second night in a row. The couple were spotted holding hands while leaving the Waverly Inn in New York City, and honestly couldn't have looked happier:

Taylor's outfit details, you ask? She appears to be wearing the "Fleurs Petit Grand print mesh top" from Jean Paul Gaultier , which she paired with a black bustier. She's also wearing the Viv' Choc Bag in Leather from Roger Vivier.

The couples' outing comes just one day after they were seeing leaving the Saturday Night Live after-party at Catch:

They both made surprise appearances during the episode, with Taylor showing up to introduce Ice Spice:

Taylor Swift makes surprise SNL appearance to introduce Ice Spice. pic.twitter.com/2WTVPZxjX1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2023

And Travis making a cameo in a sketch about the NFL's lack of chill:

Travis Kelce makes a surprise cameo on 'SNL' sketch about Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/ZF8uCtB8IA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 15, 2023

A source tells People that the pair were "so smiley" and “so happy” at the after-party, adding “They were so talkative. They were really fun. They talked to every single person in the room that talked to them. They were super cool. Super nice, super happy."

Apparently they also weren't shy with the PDA, since the insider divulged that Travis “takes both her hands and puts them on his shoulder, so they're face to face, and then he takes both his hands and grabs her waist. They're leaning in, they're kissing each other. They're whispering. They're talking, going back and forth about what to order, like, ‘Should we get a steak? Should we get espresso martinis?’ And then they lean in and they’re kissing again. They're touching each other the whole time.”

Obsessed, but there's more. The source says that Travis was “going over and touching her, putting his hand on her lower back or putting his hands on her waist and then they would do a little kiss and then they would go back to talking to whoever they were talking to. He kept checking in with her, but gave her space to talk to other people in the room, both male and female, and he talked to a ton of people in the room too."

