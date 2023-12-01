Taylor Swift’s publicist slams gossip account Deuxmoi for Joe Alwyn marriage rumors

Taylor Swift's publicist is calling out one of social media's most popular celebrity gossip accounts.

Tree Paine, who has worked for the pop star for years, took to X on Thursday night to shut down rumors that Swift ever married or had a marriage ceremony with her ex Joe Alwyn. The two called it quits earlier this year.

Paine responded to a Deuxmoi post that claimed Swift had a "ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a 'marriage' by more than one person."

The Deuxmoi post said it was "NEVER made legal" but that they planned to "die on this hill!" (Deuxmoi is an anonymously-run Instagram account that covers celebrity gossip. They have 2 million followers on the platform and gone on to author a book, host a regular podcast and more in the celebrity news space.)

"I have no reason to lie, I could give a s--- what she does!!!!!" the post continued. "I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!"

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023

In her post, Paine denies that the pop star ever had any kind of marriage ceremony.

"Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi," Paine wrote. "There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind."

She went on to say that the gossip account was causing harm to the people being covered.

"This is an insane thing to post," Paine said. "It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these."

Deuxmoi did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment. However, the account did post a response to Paine on its Instagram stories.

"Well I make zero dollars from lying.. can publicists say the same," Deuxmoi shared late Thursday evening on top of a screenshot of Paine's tweet. "Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to 'pain & trauma' after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words."

"Either way, I apologize to Taylor," the response concludes.

It’s not entirely clear what Deuxmoi is referring to in the comment about “after what just happened," though it could be in reference to a 23-year-old fan who recently died at one of the singer's concerts in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, amid extreme heat.

Swift has been in London for a premiere of Beyonce’s “Renaissance” film. The "Anti-Hero" singer walked the red carpet and posed for selfies with fans after Beyoncé attended Swift's premiere for her concert film, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," earlier this fall.

2019 American Music Awards - Roaming Show And Backstage (Emma McIntyre/AMA 2019 / Getty Images for dcp)

Paine's post comes on the heels of Jack Antonoff, Swift’s close friend and collaborator, revealing that he and Swift recorded the song "You're Losing Me" on Dec. 5, 2021. Fans believe the date is important because the song details the downfall of a longterm relationship. If it were about Alwyn, it would mean their relationship was in trouble long before news of the split made headlines in May 2023.

Paine often stays out of the spotlight as Swift's publicist. Her public denial is almost unprecedented, though she did publicly respond in 2020 to the drama surrounding the leaked footage of Swift's conversation with Kanye West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com