Taylor Swift postpones Brazil show due to ‘extreme temperatures’

Taylor Swift’s concert Nov. 18 in Rio de Janeiro has been postponed due to “extreme temperatures.”

Swift announced the decision via a statement on her Instagram story before the show Saturday night.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio,” the statement read. “The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

The show has been rescheduled for Monday, Nov. 20, according to an Instagram post from Time For Fun, the entertainment company for the "Eras Tour" stops in Brazil.

All tickets originally purchased for Saturday's show will be valid for Monday's performance, the post added.

The decision comes after a fan died before Swift’s “Eras Tour” performance Nov. 17 in Rio de Janeiro. Swift mourned the loss of her fan via an earlier statement on her Instagram story.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this,” she wrote in part. “There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.”

Swift said that she felt “overwhelmed by grief” every time she tried to talk about it and would not be addressing her fan’s death on stage. She added, “I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

The fan was later identified as Ana Clara Benevides Machado by the event organizer, Time4Fun.

“Last night, Ana Clara felt unwell and was promptly attended to by the team of firefighters and paramedics, being taken to the medical center at the Nilton Santos Stadium for first aid protocol,” the organizer told NBC News in a statement. “Given the situation, the medical team chose to transfer her to Salgado Filho Hospital, where, after almost an hour of emergency care, she unfortunately died.”

According to Swift's tour schedule, she remains set to perform in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, Nov. 19.

This is the second concert Swift has had to postpone on the South American leg of her “Eras Tour.” The “Karma” singer's Nov. 10 concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina was postponed to Nov. 12 due to weather.

Swift announced the news on social media at the time, writing in part, “I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew.”

“We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert,” she added.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com