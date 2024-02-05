Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo Gave Each Other Sweet Shows of Support at the 2024 Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo sparked Taylor Swift feud rumors when she released her now Grammy-nominated album Guts in September, particularly with track “The Grudge”. While Rodrigo has denied feud rumors herself, she and Swift largely avoided interactions with each other at the 2024 Grammys ceremony. Swift did notably show her support for Rodrigo during Rodrigo’s performance of “Vampire,” singing and dancing in the crowd.

Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Taylor Swift dances and sings along to Olivia Rodrigo's performance of "Vampire" at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/1XIZ4nl4Bk — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024

And Rodrigo smiled and applauded later when Swift won Best Pop Vocal Album.

Rodrigo and Swift did not encounter each other on the red carpet. During the broadcast, they were not seated close to each other either. So far, they haven’t been photographed together during the broadcast.

Still, this isn’t Swift’s first time showing support for Rodrigo on stage. Swift also did during the MTV VMAs when Rodrigo performed “Vampire.”

Swift and Rodrigo both have big Grammy nods tonight. Swift is up for six awards: Record of the Year (“Anti-Hero”), Album of the Year (Midnights), Song of the Year (“Anti-Hero”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Midnights), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Anti-Hero”), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Karma” with Ice Spice).

Rodrigo is up for Record of the Year (“Vampire”), Album of the Year (Guts), Best Pop Vocal Album (Guts), Song of the Year (“Vampire”), Best Pop Solo Performance (“Vampire”), and Best Rock Song (“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl”). The only category of Rodrigo’s in which Swift is not competing against her is the last.

Rodrigo was originally a big Swiftie when she broke out. Some fans theorized that Swift and Rodrigo’s relationship later soured when Swift got a retroactive songwriter credit for “Deja Vu.” There had been accusations that the song’s bridge sounded similar to Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” after Rodrigo spoke in April 2021 about being inspired by Swift song.

In July 2021, a songwriting credit for Swift was added to “Deja Vu,” giving her and “Cruel Summer” co-writer Jack Antonoff 50 percent of the Rodrigo track’s royalties.

In September, Rodrigo told Rolling Stone, when asked about the Swift feud rumors, “I don’t have beef with anyone. I’m very chill. I keep to myself. I have my four friends and my mom, and that’s really the only people I talk to, ever. There’s nothing to say. There’s so many Twitter conspiracy theories. I only look at alien-conspiracy theories.”

You Might Also Like