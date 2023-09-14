N'Sync gifted Taylor Swift the cutest friendship bracelets at the VMAs — and they start at just $25

In case you missed one of the most "aww!"-inducing moments in award show history, Tuesday night's VMAs not only hinted at a probable N'Sync reunion (yesss!), it also featured a sweet interaction between the popular '90s boy band and none other than Taylor Swift herself. As the group presented the pop star with one of the many awards she won that evening, Lance Bass could be seen handing her a stack of friendship bracelets, a nod to the bracelet-swapping tradition started by Eras tour-goers. Taylor was clearly touched by the sweet gesture, and if you, like everyone who watched, are wondering where you can get those colorful bangles, we've found 'em: They're by the Little Words Project, and start at just $25.

Whether you were lucky enough to score tickets to an upcoming Eras show or just want to accessorize with some vibrant arm candy this fall, these celeb-endorsed bracelets are a fun, inexpensive addition to your jewelry collection. You'll be able to choose from hundreds of designs, whether you like bright pops of color, metallics or want to keep things more neutral. There's even a quiz you can take that'll customize a bracelet for you, in case you experience some decision paralysis. (We wouldn't be surprised!)

If it's good enough to turn Taylor Swift into a fangirl, it's good enough for us. (Photo: Getty/Little Words Project)

Speaking of customization, you can select from an assortment of bracelets that already have words them (like "You Got This," "Besties" and "Good Vibes), or come up with your own phrase up to 13 characters long. From there, you'll choose a band style, letter color and size (XS-XL). You can also opt for a birthstone charm for an additional $10. Of course, friendship bracelets look great when stacked, and once you see how many fabulous styles there are, you'll want more than one. The good news? You'll get 15% off your purchase of three. And of course, they also make the best gift!

Little Words Project Little Words Project Rainbow Disc Bracelet Will you be sporting some words of affirmation on your arm? Your beloved pup's name? The phrase 'NSync 4ever'? No matter what you end up going with, these beaded bangles are sure to turn that frown upside down. $35 at Little Words Project