Taylor Swift Looks Incredible at the 2024 Golden Globes in a Sparkling Green Gown!

Taylor Swift has arrived at the Golden Globes! In case you somehow missed it, Tay is up for best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement thanks to The Eras Tour Concert film, and showed up to claim her award (I'm manifesting, mmkay?) in a gorgeous sparkling green dress.

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Monica Schipper/GA - Getty Images

This is the fifth time Taylor's been nominated for a Golden Globe, but her four previous nominations were in the Best Original Song category—most recently for "Carolina" in Where the Crawdads Sing.

Meanwhile, her carpet look is a pretty big departure from what she's worn in the past. Quick retrospective incoming: in 2020, Tay wore a sweeping ballgown by Etro.



George Pimentel - Getty Images

And back in 2019 she wore this off-the-shoulder black gown by Versace:

Gregg DeGuire - Getty Images

And then there was the time she swept back her bangs and wore a Donna Karen mermaid gown for the 2013 awards:

George Pimentel - Getty Images

Basically, she's done it all.

While we're here, a fun fact for you: Taylor's Eras Tour concert film broke AMC records literally in its first day, bringing in a reported $26 million. Like...in one day! By October it had earned $100 million in advance global ticket sales, and Variety reported that Taylor and her team had pocketed $60 million of that. And again, that was just as of October.



Meanwhile, TIME reports that the tour itself is expected to "generate close to $5 billion in consumer spending" and CBS said back in May that Taylor could personally net $500 million or more.

Read it and weep (literally).

You Might Also Like