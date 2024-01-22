Taylor Swift and Kylie Kelce spotted hanging out at Chiefs-Bills game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken their relationship to the next level — publicly meeting the brother.

Swift was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against the Buffalo Bills with the tight end's brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce. It's the first time Swift has been photographed with Jason or Kylie Kelce.

In video from the stadium shared by the official NFL on CBS X account, Swift and Kylie Kelce were seen chatting in a box. At one point, they appeared to share a laugh. Jason Kelce was also spotted in the box with the group.

Fans were thrilled at even the potential for a public meeting between Swift and the Kelce couple.

“I think we might see jason kelce, kylie kelce, and taylor swift interact today, and i am actually very much looking forward to it,” one fan wrote on X Jan. 21.

“I apologize for how I will act tomorrow when we get Jason/Taylor content and Kylie/Taylor content during the game because I’m actually gonna lose my mind,” another wrote.

Before the game, Jason Kelce was out and about at Bills fans' tailgates, even posing for a few selfies along the way.

Jason Kelce hinted that he may attend his brother's playoff game at a press conference earlier this week. When asked what he plans to do after his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, were knocked out of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he revealed that he doesn't "get to watch him" play often due to their competing schedules.

Earlier this season, Travis Kelce attended the Eagles matchup against the New York Jets, cheering on his brother from the sidelines after spending time in the city with Swift during the Chiefs' bye week.

Jason and Kylie Kelce are among the last major members of the Kelce family for Swift to have been photographed with. The singer has been seen laughing with, swag surfing and even hugging mom Donna Kelce. She's also chatted with their father, Ed Kelce — a development the brothers reacted to on their "New Heights" podcast.

“This is a terrifying conversation,” Travis Kelce joked on an October episode of the podcast. “I felt terrible. I felt terrible for Taylor.”

“If you hear Dad talking to anybody and you can’t hear what’s happening, who knows where that conversation’s going," Jason Kelce added.

For his part, Travis Kelce has spoken about exchanging Christmas gifts with Swift's brother, Austin. The "Karma" singer's parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, notably attended the Chiefs' Christmas Day game against the Raiders.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com