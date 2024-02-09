Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini turned the 2024 Grammys into a girls' night

Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini made a party out of the 2024 Grammys.

The two musicians, who have been friends for years, were seated together during music’s biggest night on Feb. 4. So, naturally, the cameras frequently panned to the duo to see their reactions to some performances.

Swift and Ballerini were often shown dancing, belting along and applauding as fellow artists took the stage.

While Miley Cyrus rocked out and sang her two-time Grammy-winning song “Flowers,” Swift and Ballerini mouthed the lyrics and swayed together.

In between performances, Swift and Ballerini also posed for photos. While Swift wowed in a strapless white gown with a thigh-high slit and velvet black gloves, Ballerini looked whimsical in a sheer black gown with lilac flowers.

X users enjoyed seeing the two celebrating all night long.

“TAYLOR DANCING TO FLOWERS WITH KELSEA BALLERINI!” one fan cheered after seeing the friends interact.

Another said that seeing the duo softened the blow of Ballerini losing best country album to Lainey Wilson earlier in the evening.

“The emotional whiplash of kelsea being snubbed to kelsea x taylor pics to taylor announcement,” one X user tweeted.

One Swiftie had an idea for a long overdue collaboration between Swift and Ballerini.

“What is taylor’s plan to get kelsea on debut tv,” the fan asked, referencing Swift’s inevitable re-release of her debut, self-titled album.

While they will have to wait for news about that re-release, they already know information about Swift’s next album.

As she accepted the award for best pop vocal album, Swift announced that she will release a new album called “The Tortured Poets Department” on April 19.

Although Ballerini didn’t win her nomination at the Grammys, fans got to celebrate her friendship with Swift. Let’s take a look at their friendship over the years.

March 9, 2015: Kelsea Ballerini and Taylor Swift interact on social media

In March of 2015, Taylor Swift tweeted out her admiration for Ballerini, writing that she was “driving around with @KelseaBallerini EP on repeat.” Ballerini responded with her praises for Swift.

“You are one of the main reasons I started writing songs and being fearless (ay?) enough to do this. That just made my year,” Ballerini wrote.

Ballerini followed up with a photo of her younger self when she met Swift years earlier, writing, “like, really though. always so kind!!”

Nov. 3, 2015: Ballerini opens up about her friendship with Swift

In a 2015 interview, Ballerini told People about her relationship with Swift. She called Taylor Swift a legend, mentioning that having her public support “has been crazy. It just makes you feel like you’re doing something right.”

Ballerini also mentioned the best advice she’s received from Swift: “Kelsea, know that cool is overrated. People will always gravitate toward warm and human. That’s always going to win,” she told the magazine.

November 2, 2016: Swift and Ballerini take cute photos together backstage at the CMA’s

At the 2016 Country Music Awards, Swift and Ballerini kept each other company backstage and took cute photos together with “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer Elle King.

April 3, 2022: Ballerini shouts Swift out at the 2022 Grammys red carpet

Before the 2022 Grammys began, Ballerini made a point to shout out her friend on the red carpet.

“She constantly makes people proud whether you know her or not because she’s always just advocating for change and pushing everything forward for everyone. I haven’t seen her in so long. I hope I get to hug her if she’s coming,” she said, adding that she’s “always on her team.”

March 17, 2023: Ballerini pauses her concert to ask her audience about Swift’s setlist

In the middle of her concert, Ballerini paused to ask her audience a question.

“Is anyone stalking the Eras tour? Has it started?” she asked. The moment went viral on TikTok.

“I have one question: Is ‘Cruel Summer on the setlist?” she followed up. Her audience yelled back a confident “Yes!” She proceeded to bow down.

February 4, 2024: Swift and Ballerini jam out at the 2024 Grammys

Most recently, the two Grammy nominated musicians were seated next to each other for the ceremony and jammed out to Miley Cyrus’ performance of her hit song “Flowers.”

