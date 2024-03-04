Taylor Swift Just Unexpectedly Moved the Premiere Date for 'The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'



The only thing more exciting than The Eras Tour movie? THE FACT THAT TAYLOR SWIFT IS DROPPING A NEW VERSION OF IT ON DISNEY+. Sorry for the all-caps, but clearly there's a lot to be excited about and the answer to "you need to calm down" is simply no.

Anyway, Good Morning America casually dropped the trailer for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) on Monday morning March 4, and revealed that it's debuting a day earlier than initially scheduled, on March 14 instead of March 15.

Her name is Taylor, and she’ll be your host ✨ a few hours earlier ✨ than expected! Join us March 14 at 9pm ET to watch #TSTheErasTourTaylorsVersion on @DisneyPlus. 🦋🫶💜🧣🏙️🐍💘🌿🌳🕰️



Experience the ENTIRE concert film, beginning to end, including “cardigan” and 4 additional… pic.twitter.com/uyanDU7CYd — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) March 4, 2024

Other info? Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) includes “cardigan” as well as four additional acoustic songs that are yet to be revealed but will likely cause fans to spiral into the wonderful and chaotic world of Easter Eggs. (Though, FYI, one of them does appear to be "Maroon" based on the final moments of the trailer.)

As a reminder, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour completely broke box office records, and according to Variety it's "the highest-grossing film in box office history among concert and documentary films." It also earned more than $261.6 million globally which is mind blowing. It also had a record breaking opening weekend, earning $92.8 million in North America and $30.7 million internationally, which is wild.

