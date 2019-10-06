Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Made a Rare Public Appearance Together at the SNL After-Party

For the past three years or so, Taylor Swift has kept her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn pretty darn private. The two were reportedly first introduced at the Met Gala in 2016 (though that is still unconfirmed) and details about their coupledom have been more rare than those of Swift's past relationships with celebs like Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Tom Hiddleston.

So fans have turned to Swift's seventh album, Lover, dissecting every lyric, to try to learn more details about the actor. In fact, many think the lyrics on the record are basically a timeline of their love affair.

But even as we've gotten to "know" them a bit better as a couple, they rarely attend public events together. Until last night, that is, when Alwyn was on hand to support his girlfriend as she performed two songs on Saturday Night Live. They were also seen entering the show's famed after-party together, hand-in-hand.

View photos Taylor Joe SNL 2 Jackson Lee/Getty Images More

Swift's model friends, Gigi Hadid—fresh off her split from Tyler Cameron—and Martha Hunt, were also there to celebrate the singer.

View photos Gigi Hadid SNL After Party Jackson Lee/Getty Images More

View photos Martha Hunt SNL Jackson Lee/Getty Images More

While Swift (sadly) didn't appear in any sketches with host, Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, she did perform an acoustic version of "Lover" at the piano. During the song, fans thought they spotted Swift looking in her boyfriend's direction as she sang the lyrics, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, but I want 'em all."

"So beautiful!! Bet Joe was there and she was looking at him when she sang “I want ‘em all”!" one fan tweeted.