Taylor Swift Goes Pantsless and Preppy in an Oversized Rugby Top and Knee-High Boots

Hours before the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift was photographed out in the city that helped inspire the album: New York. The singer was photographed wearing a Stella McCartney oversized rugby top with a Ralph Lauren corduroy cap, and Prada knee-high boots. She skipped the pants.

Altogether, with Swift’s long blonde hair worn down and straight, the look has a distinct, Gossip Girl Serena van der Woodsen vibe to it.

Gotham - Getty Images

Gotham - Getty Images

Gotham - Getty Images

According to Page Six, Swift wore the outfit to go to Hugh Jackman’s apartment with her friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Earlier in October, that group also attended Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Swift recently reflected on the success of her Eras concert film, which came out earlier this month. “What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for 😇 One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported Cruel Summer SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi 😜 Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!”





Swift will resume the Eras Tour on November 9 for her international leg of shows.

