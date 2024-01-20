Taylor Swift Fans Think Travis Kelce Just Dropped a Major Reputation Easter Egg With Blake Lively

Gotham

Travis Kelce may be getting in on Taylor Swift's Easter egg hunts.

On January 19, Swift fans noticed an interesting change in her NFL boyfriend's Instagram feed. Suddenly, the account @killatrav had a black and white profile pic. While that might not seem like a big deal, Swifties weren't done digging. Apparently, a great number of Taylor Swift's closest friends—including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, and Keleigh Teller—are also currently sporting black and white profile photos.

Coincidence? Taylor Swift fans don't believe in coincidences. To a large number of online Swifties, there's a clear meaning behind these moody pics: Reputation (Taylor's Version) is imminent.

Of course, some naysayers pointed out that many of these profile photos were already in place, but that hasn't deterred internet sleuths. Even if Lively, Antonoff, and others didn't have to switch their avatars, we haven't seen this much Instagram cohesion from Swift's camp since the Great Unfollowing of Joe Alwyn!

Taylor Swift has been known to leak clues about her music in plain sight, particularly through her wardrobe. Over the past few months, Swift's styling choices have felt like a pretty clear indicator that the Reputation (Taylor's Version) is the next release on her list. After that, there's only her debut album left on her list of re-recordings. Of course, there's no rule that she can't release a new music in between.

During her Time Person of the Year interview, Swift shared Reputation's importance to her, saying, “It’s a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure. I think a lot of people see it and they’re just like, ‘Sick snakes and strobe lights.’” She also promised the vault tracks will be “fire.”

Call Swift fan theories “delulu” all you want, but Travis Kelce seems like he'd get a real kick out of helping his girlfriend drop Reputation breadcrumbs. Are you ready for it?

Originally Appeared on Glamour