Taylor Swift cheers on the Chiefs on Christmas — plus all her other game day appearances

Taylor Swift's romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has brought two fandoms together, as Swifties and football fans alike watch Chiefs games closely — even if for different reasons.

Dating rumors began in July when Kelce attended one of Swift's "Eras Tour" concerts at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, where the Chiefs play. During an episode of his "New Heights" podcast, co-hosted with his brother, Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce recounted how he tried, and failed, to give the singer a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

But Travis Kelce and Swift's story didn't end there. After a private New York hangout over the summer, which a source confirmed to TODAY, Swift made their budding relationship public by attending a Chiefs game in September, sitting next to Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce.

Since then, the superstar has been spotted at multiple games. They've also been photographed together on many date nights.

In a recent interview with Time, after being named the magazine's 2023 Person of the Year, Swift set the record straight about the timeline of her romance with Kelce.

She said it all began after Kelce mentioned Swift on his podcast, which she "thought was metal as hell."

"We started hanging out right after that," she said. "So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date."

Here's a look back at each of Swift's recent NFL appearances.

Sept. 24, 2023: Taylor Swift attends her 1st Chiefs game, against the Bears

Image: Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs (Jason Hanna / Getty Images)

It was the appearance fans were waiting for.

While appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show" on Sept. 21, Kelce revealed that he had invited Swift to watch him play football since he'd already seen her in concert.

“I threw the ball in her court. I told her, I’ve seen you rock a stage in Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead,” he said. “We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Three days later, on Sept. 24, Swift was spotted decked out in Chiefs colors in a box to watch the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears.

During the game, she chatted away with Kelce's mom and cheered along when he scored a touchdown. She also chest bumped a fan standing beside her. Swift and Brittany Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, were photographed together — the first of many times.

Following the game, Swift and Kelce were seen leaving the stadium together and driving off in a "getaway car."

Oct. 1, 2023: Taylor Swift attends the Chiefs-Jets game in New Jersey with friends

Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets (Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images)

A week after her first Chiefs game, Swift was back in the stands — this time, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, watching the Chiefs take on the New York Jets. She stood next to several of her famous friends, including Mahomes, Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets (Elsa / Getty Images)

During the game, Swift also interacted with Kelce’s mom.

Oct. 12: Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs-Broncos game

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Eulitt / Getty Images)

When the Chiefs took on the Denver Broncos on Oct. 12, Swift was ready and dressed for the occasion, wearing a black tank top and a red Chiefs jacket.

This time around, she was photographed with Kelce's mom and Mahomes yet again.

She appeared to meet Kelce's dad, Ed Kelce, for the first time, too. Ed Kelce shared his impressions during an interview with People, calling her “a very, very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman” and "very smart."

He said he was struck by her behavior in the luxury box. “We’re sitting in the suite, she gets up and in the front room, she gets up to go get a drink or something and she starts picking up empty bottles, cans, plates that are scattered around. Because in the suites everybody gets stuff and you empty it down wherever you can.

“And I’m just thinking, I don’t think she got the diva memo,” he continued. “She didn’t get the spoiled musician. She doesn’t know how to pull that off. And that really, to me, said a whole lot.”

Image: BESTPIX: Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Oct. 22: Taylor Swift matches with Brittany Mahomes at her 4th Chiefs game

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs (David Eulitt / Getty Images)

Swift attended her fourth Chiefs game on Oct. 22, sitting with Mahomes as the team took on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Swift sported a red Kansas City sweatshirt and a gold friendship bracelet that featured a heart charm and the number 87, Kelce's jersey number. She and Mahomes, holding daughter Sterling, were wearing matching jewelry from Cartier’s Juste un Clou collection.

Swift and Kelce were photographed leaving the stadium hand-in-hand after the game.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Chargers game in Kansas City on Oct. 22 (Charlie Riedel / AP)

The couple also posed for a photos with Kelce's teammate Mecole Hardman, Jr. and his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon. In one of the pictures, Swift kisses Kelce on the cheek as he beams.

Dec. 3: Taylor Swift braves the snow at her 5th Chiefs game

Kansas City Chiefs v Green Bay Packers (Stacy Revere / Getty Images)

Just days after she supported Beyoncé at the London premiere of the “Renaissance” concert film, Swift flew to snowy Wisconsin to cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs as they took on the Green Bay Packers.

The singer was dressed for the occasion and sported an oversized coat in her signature color — red. Swift paired the cozy frock with an all-black ensemble and wore her hair in a bun.

The pop star watched the "Sunday Night Football" match with several friends, including Mahomes, and filmed part of the game on her phone.

Up until now, Swift has been Kelce's good luck charm, but the Chiefs weren't able to pull off another win this time around. The Packers defeated the Chiefs 27-19.

Dec. 10: Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium for her 6th game

Taylor Swift (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

The newly minted Time Person of the Year returned to Arrowhead Stadium Dec. 10, more than a month after her first visit there, to cheer on Kelce as he and the Chiefs hosted the Buffalo Bills. The Bills defeated the Chiefs 20-17, bringing Kansas City's record to 4-2 when Swift is in the house. She was seen wearing a long, black coat, a Chiefs sweater and her signature red lip. She was sitting in a suite, as usual.

Game announcer Tony Romo sent Swifties reeling when he misspoke Swift's role in Kelce's life.

"That's amazing. This is intercepted by most people, as you see Kelce's wife Taylor Swift in the audience," Romo said as the TV showed Kelce then Swift.

"Oh, I'm sorry, girlfriend," Romo quickly corrected.

"Whoaaaaa, slow down Tony Romo, don’t get them married off just yet!!" fellow sports commentator Emmanuel Acho said on X.

"Tony Romo has made a TV career out of knowing what will happen next," a fan tweeted. "He may have just done it again."

This matchup was also hyped due to it potentially being a "Bad Blood" reunion. Actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld, who is in the "Bad Blood" music video, is rumored to be dating Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Steinfeld was in New York the day of the game, TODAY.com reported.

Dec. 17: Taylor Swift endures the boos at Gillette Stadium to see the Chiefs play the New England Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots (Maddie Meyer / Getty Images)

Swift made the trip to Massachusetts to watch the Chiefs end a two-game losing streak by beating the host New England Patriots 27-17 to improve to 9-5.

The "Bad Blood" singer endured some boos from the hometown Patriots fans after they showed her on the jumbotron during the game, but she shook it off with a shrug and a kiss for the crowd.

She was seen in the luxury box cheering along with Mahomes and friend Ashley Avignone.

Swift was also joined by her father, Scott Swift, who wore a red Chiefs sweater while cheering on Kelce.

Kelce finished with five catches for 28 yards in the victory.

Dec. 25: Taylor Swift returns to Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas for her 8th game

Swift attends the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2023. (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

Swift made a festive appearance at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Kelce on Christmas Day, sporting a plaid, black skirt, a red top and a Santa hat with Kelce's No. 87 emblazoned on it.

It marked the fourth straight Chiefs game where Swift was in the house as she enjoyed a break from her "Eras Tour" until it restarts on Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo.

Unfortunately, it wasn't a merry Christmas on the field for the Chiefs, who were stunned 20-14 by the division rival Las Vegas Raiders for their third loss in their last four games. It also came four games after the Chiefs previously defeated the Raiders 31-17 in November.

It wasn't the best day for Kelce, either, as the All-Pro tight end finished with five catches for 44 yards and did not score a touchdown for the fifth straight game.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com