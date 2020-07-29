Taylor Swift Changed Her Folklore Merch After Logo Controversy

Taylor Swift seems to be making moves towards reconciliation with independent Black businesswoman Amira Rasool. In an Instagram post from July 24, Rasool pointed out that Swift’s original Folklore album merch bore a striking resemblance to the logo of her online fashion retail company, The Folklore.

“This morning, it came to my attention that musician #TaylorSwift is selling merchandise to go along with her new album Folklore. She is currently selling merchandise with the words ‘The Folklore’ printed on them. Based on the similarities of the design, I believe the designer of the merch ripped off my company’s logo,” the CEO wrote on Instagram July 24. “I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small, minority-owned business owners. I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked.”

You may have already seen Swift’s cozy cardigans on some of your faves. Although the pop star’s merch used a different font and Asool understands the word folklore is not her intellectual property, she took issue with the placement of the word the on its side, directly up against the f in folklore. “It’s just very hard to believe that [Swift’s team] didn’t come across it,” Rasool said in an interview with InStyle.

“Clearly Taylor didn’t find The Folklore and make this sketch,” she added. “But at the end of the day, Taylor is the one who’s profiting off of it. This is her team. So it’s up to her to make it right.”

In a statement on July 28, Swift’s team responded. “Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word the before folklore album on some of the Folklore album merchandise was of concern. Absolutely no merchandise using the before the words folklore album has been manufactured or sent out,” said the statement, per Good Morning America. “In good faith, we honored her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word the preceding folklore album that they will now receive their order with the design change.”

Story continues

The cardigan on Swift’s official site no longer displays the old logo. In a new statement to InStyle, Asool called the move “a great first step.”

“My lawyer, Eric Ball at Fenwick & West, has been in contact with Taylor’s manager, Jay Schaudies, since mid-day yesterday after they received our letter expressing concern over the merchandise on Taylor’s website. Taylor’s team took swift action to have the removed from all merchandise,” she said in the statement. “I commend her team for recognizing the damage it caused to our brand. I recognize that Taylor has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page. It was a great first step and we are in conversation right now with Taylor’s team about the next steps to make this situation right.”

We will keep this post updated as more information arises. Here&aposs hoping we don’t have another Lady A situation on our hands.

Originally Appeared on Glamour





