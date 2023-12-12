Taylor Swift’s Birthday Plans With Travis Kelce, Revealed

They’re undeniably the most-talked-about couple in the world right now, and Taylor Swift’s birthday plans with Travis Kelce will surely go down as a celebration to match. Swift rings in her 34th birthday on December 13, 2023, and already there are rumblings of what her doting boyfriend has up his sleeve.

In her Time 2023 Person of The Year profile, Swift spoke for the first time about her relationship. “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor revealed, referring to when Travis revealed on his New Heights podcast over the summer that he tried to give singer his number via a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour show in Kansas City. “We started hanging out right after that,” she added. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”

She also isn’t hiding anything in this relationship. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she explained. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.” As her birthday approaches, everyone wants to know about Taylor Swift’s birthday plans with Travis Kelce. Here are all the details.

Taylor Swift’s birthday plans with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s birthday plans with Travis Kelce include a big party in New York City, according to multiple sources quoted by Us Weekly. He “wants to throw the best party possible” for Swift and “money is not an object” but specified that it’ll be for “close friends”—off the top of our head, we can predict A-listers like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevigne, Gigi Hadid, among the invitees.

Contrary to Us Weekly, Life & Style report that Kelce “arranged a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them, and is also trying to pull off a semi-surprise party with the help of some of her closest friends.”

The celebrations are already under away. At the Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead on December 10, Ava Hunt—the daughter of Chiefs CEO and part-owner Clark Hunt—shared a snap to Instagram of her giving the pop star a lavender-wrapped birthday present. “PLEASE-the world is dying to know what in the world you buy as a gift for Taylor Swift!?!!?!?” one person commented. Another asked, “What’s in the package? Chiefs jersey?” When one Instagram user asked if Hunt handed Swift the gift, she replied, “Yes for her birthday!!”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s holiday plans

Multiple sources previously told Us Weekly that the beloved couple has “big plans” to spend Christmas and the New Year holiday together. “Travis has already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store,” a source tells the site. “Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together.

While the Midnights singer wraps up the South American leg of her Eras Tour and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end finishes the NFL season, the pair is reportedly coordinating their schedules to see each other. “They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games,” a second source tells Us. “Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out. They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

The second source adds that the lovebirds are hoping to squeeze in visits with each other’s families before jetting off on a romantic trip with just the two of them. “They love [getting together] with their families and friends, but right now, what they value above all else is alone time.”

As for where the duo may hunker down this holiday season, a third source notes that they’ll likely spend time in Nashville, Tennessee, where Swift owns a $2.5 million, 5,600-square-foot mansion. “Travis hasn’t been to Taylor’s Nashville place yet, so he’s really looking forward to it.”

A source told Entertainment Tonight about the state of the relationship: “Things between Travis and Taylor are going really well,” the source said. “Their relationship is progressing in a great way. Taylor is planning to spend a lot more time at Travis’ house in Kansas City while she is on a break from touring.”

“They’re both very excited to be together, and Travis is making sure that Taylor feels comfortable and at home,” they continued. “They have mutual respect and admiration for one another, and their feelings for each other are sincere.”

