Taylor Swift’s Billionaire Status Is Now Forbes -Official

Taylor Swift is a Verified Billionaire. Though the singer technically amassed a ten-digit net worth in October 2023, these things aren’t official-official until they’re in Forbes, and Swift just joined the outlet’s rarefied ranks. (The Forbes of it all is why it was such a big deal when Kylie Jenner, ahem, exaggerated her company’s business to the outlet.)

On April 2, 2024, the magazine published its annual list of billionaires, including a sub-list for entertainers/media personalities, on which Swift clocks in at number fourteen (the bottom, actually), with 1.1B to her name. She's behind a handful of producer/directors, athlete/moguls, Oprah, Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian. The article notes that Swift is the first and so far only musician to attain this feat “strictly off of earnings from her music and performances” rather than, say, Rihanna's income coming mostly from her makeup and lingerie lines. (Swift does sell merch and used to have a perfume, but the value of her estate doesn't come from that…or something…business majors can surely explain the distinction.)

Taylor Swift continues to put out new material at an impressive clip, re-recording and re-releasing her back catalog and dropping two brand new albums during the pandemic, another in 2022, and soon, her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. Her movie version of The Eras Tour was a box office hit, and knowing Team Swift, they got Disney to pony up for the streaming rights. She's also on tour for most of the rest of the year, after which she will reportedly begin production on her first feature film as a director.

Meanwhile, her love life is also trending upward. She and boyfriend Travis Kelce are going strong, with the tight end's sister-in-law Kylie Kelce describing him as “happy…We are always cheering on Uncle Trav. It’s such a treat to be able to do that on and off the field. But it’s been amazing.”

