Taylor Swift Attends Travis Kelce's Playoff Game In Her Coziest Outfit Yet

Getty

If she wasn't Taylor Swift, you'd be forgiven for thinking she was just another girlie shivering in the stands during a winter football game. On January 21, the 34-year-old pop star arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff game against the Buffalo Bills ready to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in what might be her coziest outfit yet. Throughout football season, Swift has gone back and forth between wearing Reputation-coded ensembles and going full Chiefs WAG in custom merch. Then, of course, there are the outfits that serve both aesthetics. Honestly, it's a sliding scale.

This Sunday, she rolled up to Highmark Stadium in Erie County, New York wearing an ivory varsity-style jacket with red stars, red beanie, black pants, and her signature red lip. The sold-out jacket, in case you're wondering, is from the GANT x Kilo Kish Blank Canvas collaboration and retails for a cool $1,800.

She looked every inch the football fan, but it's not just Swift supporting Travis Kelce's endeavors. Aside from talking up his girlfriend at every given opportunity (even before they met), Kelce flew to Argentina during the Chiefs' bye week to take see the Eras Tour in November. We all know how that went.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other; other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift told Time during her Person of the Year interview. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Now, fans are convinced that Kelce has reached a new level of Swift's inner-circle. On January 19, Swifties noticed that the 34-year-old NFL player switched his Instagram profile picture to a black-and-white photo. Upon further digging, they realized a bunch of Swift's celebrity friends have either made the same switch or already had B&W avatars, including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, and Este Haim.

According to many Swifties, this could only mean one thing: Reputation (Taylor's Version) is coming soon…and Kelce is helping his girlfriend drop hints.

Whether or not this latest fan theory is legit, there's no doubt Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to be a Big Conversation.

Originally Appeared on Glamour