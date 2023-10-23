Taylor Swift Attended The Chiefs Vs. Chargers Game In Her Signature Casual Chic Style



Taylor Swift showed up to support Travis Kelce at the Chiefs vs. Chargers game on Sunday.

She sat with Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Taylor wore a cute KC Chiefs crop top and vintage sweatshirt before and during the game.

On Sunday, October 22, Taylor Swift arrived at yet another one of Travis Kelce's NFL games, showing up in Kansas City to watch the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. It appears that she once again arrived solo for the game instead of arriving with the entourage of celebs (including Blake Lively and Sophie Turner) who accompanied her when Travis played at MetLife stadium a few weeks ago.

🚨| Taylor Swift has arrived at the stadium for today’s Chief’s game!



pic.twitter.com/zt00XmvK0a — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) October 22, 2023

And she sat with Brittany Mahomes!

David Eulitt - Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes at the Chiefs-Chargers game.



pic.twitter.com/FdubIh4EU8 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 22, 2023

And looked super obsessed with Travis!

Also, here she is chilling before the game!

Plus, if you wanted to channel the "Style" singer's casual-chic game day looks, I'm pretty sure this is her exact pre-game crop top and mid-game sweatshirt:

Shop Now '47 Women's Kansas City Chiefs Red Half-Moon Crop T-Shirt dickssportinggoods.com $45.00

Shop Now Taylor Swift Chiefs NFL Sweatshirt paragonjackets.com $69.00

Travis and Taylor have gone majorly public with their 'ship, and according to an Us Weekly source they're pretty clearly head-over-heels: “They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the insider said, adding that “Friends think they’re in love.”

Meanwhile, Travis is planning to join Taylor once she kicks off her upcoming international tour dates. As the source put it, “He’s going to see her when she’s back on tour. That’s already planned. And when she gets a break, she’ll see him. It’s going so well because it’s easy and nothing is complicated.”

Um, also there's more cuteness to report: “Taylor is really happy and excited about Travis. She’s at the relationship stage where she looks forward to seeing him, getting calls from him, spending time with him. She has butterflies in her stomach and she hasn’t had that in a while. She feels safe and comfortable around him physically and emotionally.”

