This Taylor Swift-Approved Bikini Brand Has So Many Cute Suits On Revolve Right Now
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.
When we first saw photos of Taylor Swift vacationing with Travis Kelce in the Bahamas, so many thoughts ran through our minds. One, good for her. The girl has been touring the world and could use some fun in the sun. Two, we’re jealous — we wish we could frolic on the beach, sipping cocktails instead of waiting for warm weather to arrive. And three, where the heck did Swift get her cute bikini?!
With summer approaching, we’ve been on the hunt for quality swimwear, and while we’ve found stylish, afforable options at places like Abercrombie and Zara, we’re always open to suggestions. As it turns out, Swift’s two-piece was a canary striped design from Montce swim, a brand that recently collaborated with another well-known WAG, Olivia Culpo. Tay’s exact adjustable, scoop-neck top will set you back $143, while her cheeky bottoms are a little more affordable at $94 and are currently available for pre-order.
Canary Stripe Lucy Bikini Top
$143
Canary Stripe Lulu (Zig Zag Stitch) Bikini Bottom
$94
The good news is, Montce has even more stunning swimsuits where this one came from, and right now, a ton of must-have options are availble on Revolve. Whether you’re feeling a bikini like Swift, would rather rock an eye-catching one-piece, or are curious about Montce’s other offerings (it makes dresses, too!), we’re rounding up a few of our favorites worth shopping, ahead.
Sizes available: XS – XL
If stripes aren’t your thing, go ahead and “make the whole place shimmer” with this pink, sparkly top with removable straps and matching high-waisted bottoms ($108). We have no doubt that the “Bejeweled” singer would approve.
Tori Ties Bikini Top
$122
Sizes available: XS – XL
If this purple crochet bikini top and its coordinating bottom ($92) have you humming “Lavender Haze,” you’re not alone. The specific shade isn’t just the name of Swift’s hit song — it’s also a major color trend for 2024, which is even more of a reason to add it to cart.
Petal Bikini Top
$142
Sizes available: XS – XL
It’s esentially the same design as above but in the form of a one-piece. Not only does it save you from purchase two separate items, that O-ring accent is bound to make a statement by the beach.
Ky One Piece
$198
Sizes available: XS – L
What’s better than a gold, glittering one-piece with a sexy plunging neckline? That same statement-making design at a discounted price.
Juliet One Piece
$16119819% Off
Sizes available: XS – XL
Montce also makes everyday clothes, including this long, black dress, which would make the perfect summer date night look or wedding guest outfit. (Or, you know, something to channel Swift’s Reputation era whenever she finally releases the rerecording.)
Petal Long Dress
$188
If you’re wondering what to wear over your bikini or one-piece, we suggest an easy-to-slip-on skort, much like this floral option, which is currently on sale.
Tennis Skort
$5415264% Off
