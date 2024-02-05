Taylor Swift Announces New Album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'

Surprise! While everyone was busy spiraling and theorizing over Taylor Swift announcing the release date for Reputation (Taylor's Version), she hopped on stage upon winning her first Grammy Award of the night (and her 13th of all time) to announce that she has a brand new album coming out. The release date? April 19, 2024. The name? The Tortured Poets Department.

Direct quote: "My brand new album comes out April 19, it's called The Tortured Poets Department, I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage."

Genuinely screaming, WAS NOT PREPARED FOR THIS.

Tay also appears to have posted some lyrics reading:

"And so I enter into evidence

My tarnished coat of arms

My muses, acquired like bruises,

My talismans and charms

The tick tick tick of love bombs

My veins of pitch black ink

All's fair in love and poetry,

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Tortured Poets Department"

Oh, and there's a bonus track called "The manuscript," and Taylor will be selling the CD in a "single jewel case with unique front and back cover art" including "a 20-page booklet that includes all song lyrics and never-before-seen photos," AND she's blessing us with a 10x10 Double-Sided Poster, AND a "handwritten lyric, unique to this CD," AND a "collectible 24-page book-bound jacket with three handwritten lyrics unique to this vinyl and never-before-seen photos."

If you need me, I'll be dry heaving into a bag.

