Taylor Animal Shelter reaches full capacity, extends hours for adoptions

On Monday, Taylor Animal Shelter at 25555 Northline Rd. announced on Facebook that the shelter is at full capacity and can no longer intake animals.

Available cats and dogs, some of which are spayed or neutered, are posted on the Taylor Animal Shelter Facebook group along with links to any additional that the shelter knows about each animal.

Until the shelter returns to normal capacity, they will be extending their hours to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays and from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays to help the numerous cats and dogs find their forever homes. Regular hours are 9-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Besides adoption services, the shelter is also responsible for lost and found animal intaking, licensing, animal rescue within the city and responding to the complaints of residents regarding neglected and loose animals. Twice a month, the shelter also hosts low-cost wellness and vaccine clinics.

For more information, contact Taylor Animal Shelter at (734) 287-6550 or submit a question form to the shelter here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Taylor Animal Shelter at capacity for cats, dogs, extends hours