Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Filing Your Taxes in 2024

When is Tax Day in 2024?

For most of the country, Tax Day falls on Monday, April 15, 2024 and it's the last day you can file federal taxes for the year. That goes for both individual people *and* companies that fall under the "small businesses" bracket. It's important to remember that this is for your potential tax return and the potential taxes you may owe based on your income in 2023.

Additionally, you should note that your state income tax deadline may be different depending on where you live or work in the country. The IRS grants an extension to the yearly tax deadline for individuals residing or conducting business in regions affected by disasters and for residents in states observing local holidays. For example, residents in parts of Tennessee affected by severe storms and tornadoes in December now have until June 17 to file their taxes, and residents of Massachusetts and Maine have until April 17 because of state holidays.

What if I missed the tax deadline?

If you missed the tax deadline or if you think you may need more time, don't worry: an extension request form exists! All you need to do is fill it out and you will be given a grace period that lasts until October 15, 2024.

There's no need to be embarrassed, either—because in 2022, over 19 million people filed for a tax extension (more than any other year). So, you're definitely not alone! 😂

What if I can't pay my bill in full by the deadline?



If you end up owing the IRS and know that you probably need more time to pay them back, you can also apply for a payment plan. Keep in mind that interest rates apply via this option!

Now, the good news: Most Americans can expect their tax refunds issued in less than 21 days. However, if you mailed your tax return, it could take four weeks or more to process it.

