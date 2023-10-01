Your Taurus Monthly Horoscope for October



Add These Dates to Your G-Cal:

October 4: Mercury enters Libra

October 8: Venus enters Virgo

October 11: Mars enters Scorpio

October 14: New Moon Solar Eclipse in Libra

October 21: Mercury enters Scorpio

October 23: Sun enters Scorpio

October 28: Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Taurus

Taurus, you’re in a state of flow as we move through Libra season. Now is the time to rework your daily routine, check off all the things off your to-do list you’ve been avoiding, and reestablish a healthier work/life balance. Once Scorpio season begins, your focus shifts to your one-on-one relationships. It’s time to deepen bonds and take exciting next steps with the important people in your life.

But first, the month starts off with news arriving on October 4 when Mercury enters Libra. You may learn about a new work project or personal responsibility at this time. Your schedule can also pick up and it’s easy to overbook yourself—try not to overdo it! Power struggles in the workplace may bubble up to the surface on October 8 when Mars in Libra bumps into Pluto in Capricorn. Tension in your daily routine or everyday responsibilities may appear. Conversations can feel more intense, and it’s easy to feel attacked by others. Pick your battles wisely. Fortunately, Venus, the planet of love and finances, enters Virgo on the same day, bringing creativity, inspiration, romance, and possibly even something worth celebrating. If you’re single, this is an incredibly magnetic and flirty time for you to put yourself out there. Couples may feel like putting more effort into their sex lives or reigniting the passion in their union.

Mars, the planet of motivation and frustration, moves into Scorpio on October 11. Couples that are on a shaky foundation may experience more fights during the next few weeks, or even feel ready to throw in the towel. It may also simply mean that something intense is going on in your partner's life, and perhaps they need more of your time, attention, and support. This can also coincide with a busier time for collaboration and contract work. Hidden enemies and jealous onlookers may also make themselves known—don’t dim your shine for anyone!

A New Moon solar eclipse in Libra takes place on October 14 for the first time since 2004. This marks a new beginning of an ongoing project or personal responsibility. You may be taking something on in your life that requires more effort and dedication. The results will be worth it! This is also an aligned time to make drastic changes to your routine and habit—kick the old and invite in the new. The Sun and Mercury, both in Libra, meet at the same point in the sky on October 19, delivering an important message. You may learn some information regarding whatever unfolded around the time of the eclipse or experience a realization about your work-life balance and daily routine. Clarity arrives in some form.

Venus and Jupiter, the two luckiest planets in the sky, share a sweet embrace on October 21, bringing fortunate news, invitations, or opportunities your way. Some form of support regarding a personal goal may arrive or perhaps you simply have a fun, social, and exciting day ahead. This is a lovely day for romance, too. On the same day, Mercury enters Scorpio, adding emphasis to the relationships sector of your birth chart. You may also find some invitations for collaborations or contracts waiting for you in your inbox.

The Sun enters Scorpio on October 23, putting the spotlight on your close connections. It's Scorpio season 2023! Over the next month, influential people may be noticing you, and you may be pouring more of your effort into your partnerships. For singles, you may meet someone with lasting potential and couples may appreciate some more one-on-one time together.

A Full Moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on October 28 lights up the sky, making you the main character! This is the final lunar eclipse in Taurus that we will experience until 2031 and it’s wrapping up a storyline that began in November 2021. Think back to what was beginning to unfold in your life around that time, as well as on November 8, 2022 (the last time we had a lunar eclipse in Taurus) for themes and clues about how this energy will unfold. This eclipse is taking place on your birth chart's relationship axis, asking you to get real about your needs and desires. You can experience a turning point in your close relationships with others or even your relationship with yourself—consider how you’d like to self-express, identify, and show up in the world.

A cutting yet important conversation takes place with a loved one on October 29 when Mercury and Mars, both in Scorpio, meet at the same point in the sky. Today, you feel clear about the next steps needed. You may be discussing boundaries or addressing any building frustrations. When the planet of action (Mars) meets with the planet of communication (Mercury), you begin a new cycle in your relationship dynamics. This is also decisive energy for signing a contract or starting a new work project. The month ends on a sweet and supportive note when Venus in Virgo connects with Uranus in Taurus on October 31. An unexpected romance may sweep you off your feet or surprising yet exciting news may arrive.

