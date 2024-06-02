Taufer Park unveils new playground designed by kids

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Neighborhood kids had the opportunity to participate in the design of a new playground at Salt Lake’s Taufer Park — and the finished product was officially unveiled on Saturday.

The kids involved in the project — children from Central City Recreation Center — submitted drawings of their ideal playground with project organizers in March. The organizers then incorporated those ideas into the design of the new playground.

In addition to incorporating the designs from the kids, the new playground was also the combined effort of a handful of organizations, including Delta Air Lines, KABOOM! and Utah Jazz.

The new playground in Taufer Park came as part of a nationwide initiative by KABOOM!, which is an organization that is aiming to end “playspace inequity” in the U.S. Delta has partnered with KABOOM! to construct 39 playgrounds around the country.

Blake Green, Director of Operations for Delta in Salt Lake City, said the playground at Taufer Park consists of the main part of the playground and some swing sets. He also said volunteers came together to paint the sidewalks and the benches in the park.

“What’s unique about this one is this is our second one here in the Salt Lake City area,” Green said of the new playground. “It really means a lot to the community to build in this area.”

The construction of the playground was made possible by a donation to the Salt Lake City Department of Public Lands from Delta Air Lines, KABOOM! and the Utah Jazz.

“This project represents progress in ensuring every kid has a place to play, providing a state-of-the-art playground for more than 1,000 households with children to enjoy each year,” the organizations said in a press release.

Taufer Park is also set to receive funding from the Parks, Trails & Open Space General Obligation Bond. Improvements made through the GO Bond will include new amenities that are prioritized by residents, with construction being expected by summer 2025.

